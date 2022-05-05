ENID, Okla. — Enid Plainsmen will begin their journey to the state baseball tournament Thursday, May 5, 2022, when they travel to Sand Springs for the 6A East regional tournament.
Enid will play Ponca City at 1:30 p.m. and, depending on the result of that game, play Sand Springs or Booker T. Washington at 4 or 6:30.
Enid defeated Ponca City 6-4 in their only matchup on April 9. Enid also holds two wins over Washington by a combined score of 21-0 but has not played Sand Springs this season.
“Ponca City is a scrappy bunch,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “It will be a battle.”
The 22-9 Plainsmen come into the regional winning three out of their last five games and finished third in district 6A-4, behind Bixby and Union.
Freshman Aidan Robinson will get the start for the Plainsmen. Robinson has steadily improved in his freshman season and capped the year with a 5.1 inning performance in a 3-1 win over Marlow. Robinson allowed four hits and no runs in the win.
Shortstop Garrett Shull has been a key this season for the Plainsmen. Shull, an Oklahoma State commit, has been lighting up the base paths all season and has knocked a few out of the park. Shull had six RBI in two games against Washington. Shull also pitched against Ponca City, allowing a run and driving one in.
Seth Carlson is another to keep an eye on for the Plainsmen. Carlson has appeared all over the field this season and brings a good bat and solid defense. Carlson drove in a run against Washington earlier this season.
Pitcher Jake Kennedy has been the ace of the staff this season. Kennedy got a win over Washington earlier this season, going five innings and not allowing a run. In the same series, Kennedy drove in three runs.
McCage Hartling returned from injury toward the end of the season and provides a good bat and can drive runs in with ease.
Bennett Percival is a name some might know from the football field, but the starting quarterback has been a good arm in the rotation and has played all over the field.
Should Enid advance in the tournament, it will play Friday and possibly Saturday.
