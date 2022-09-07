Teams that schedule the No. 1 (Laverne, 54-22) and No. 2 (Shattuck 20-6) in their class (Class B) to open the season will usually start the season 0-2.
That’s why Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet isn’t panicking going into Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game with Weleetka.
“When you play with fire, you get burnt,’’ Overstreet said. “It’s how you response when you get burnt that counts.’’
Overstreet has been pleased with the response so far. Practices have been good.
“We’re not dropping our heads,’’ he said. “We’re watching film and seeing our mistakes. We’ll get those fixed. We have been playing good opponents. Those are non-district games. You wish you could have some things back, but we’re just looking forward now.
“We’re being fed humble pie. You need to be humble. You have to decide whether you want to keep getting whipped or are you willing to do what it takes to get better. We know what we need to work on.’
Weleetka, 1-0, opened the season with a 56-0 rout of Gans. Quarterback Isaac Drake, a running back last season, is an explosive playmaker.
“They have both speed and size,’’ Overstreet said of the Outlaws. They have some cats who can scoot and some cats that can hit hard. We’re going to have to wrap up and not arm tackle. We will have to stay on our blocks until the whistle blows. We’ll have to play sound football if we want to win this game. The main thing is to keep getting better and working hard.’’
The two teams have not met since the Mustangs beat the Outlaws, 20-18 in Overstreet’s junior year at Pioneer in 2005. Pioneer is 3-1 against Weleetka with wins in the 1997 (39-6), 2000 (60-14) and 2005 playoffs with a 46-0 loss in the 2004 playoffs.
“It’s good to see some different blood,’’ Overstreet said. “We don’t see teams from over that far east.’’
Weleetka had contacted Overstreet about a game — the call was welcomed since Pioneer had been scrambling for opponents after dropping down to 8-man after the original districts were announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
“It worked out perfectly,’’ Overstreet said. “We are always willing to take on anybody. We’re grateful to be playing 8-man.’’
Overstreet could find positives in the 54-20 loss to No. 1 Laverne despite allowing 408 yards rushing (9.8 yards) a carry.
“We never gave up,’’ he said. “I’ve had teams in the past that would get down 24-0 and fold up their tents. We got to within 10 points when the wheels fell off. We kept competition and kept fighting.’’
Quarterback Rowdy Hoy, who had thrown three interceptions the week before against Shattuck, was seven of 15 passing for 79 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
“Rowdy is doing a better job,’’ Overstreet said. “He is seeing the field better and taking command of it.’’
Caden Humphries rushed for 135 yards on 11 carries, including a 78-yard touchdown run. He has rushed for 259 yards on 29 carries and has caught 11 passes for 61 yards. He has made even a bigger impact on defense with 17 tackles overall.
“Caden is Caden,’’ Overstreet said. “Caden and Rowdy are making sure everyone is in line.’’
He also singled out tight end-defensive end Jordan Peace (3 solo and one assisted tackle) and linebacker-running back Roque DelaTorre.
“They are getting better every week,’’ he said.
It’s the first of three Thursday games for the Mustangs.
“We have to get used to it,’’ Overstreet said. “It’s the nature of the beast trying to find officials. It is what it is.’’
While the Mustangs have some players “a little banged up,’’ Oversteet said his team was good to go.
“We will try to match up with them the best we can,’’ he said. “We’re going to have to swarm the ball on defense and stay with our blocks on offense until the whistle.’’
Okeene (1-1) at Geary (0-1) — Both teams try to come back from lopsided losses — the visiting Whippets fell to No. 3-ranked Class C Waynoka, 48-6 while the Bison lost to Canton, 62-28.
It’s the first-ever 8-man meeting between the two schools, who were long time rivals in 11-man.
Okeene leads the series, 20-1 since 1970 with the lone loss coming in 1989, 13-12. The Whippets have won the last five meetings, including an 18-0 win in 1996, the last time the two teams met.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.