Enid’s tennis teams will have a change of pace Saturday at the Union Team Tournament in Tulsa.

The tournament will have a team tennis dual format with two girls and boys singles matches, two boys and girls doubles matches and a mixed doubles.

“The kids enjoy it,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “We try to switch lineups with each match.’’

Girls going are Haley Hibbets, Alexa Garcia, Madison Nickels, Caitlyn Stotts, Kenzie Stotts, Sage Haffner and Abby Jessen.

Boys going are AM Aritos, Carson Reinhardt, Landon Collins, Dominic Wacker, Khoa Nguyen, Coleman Clayton and Jonathan Arwakon.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you