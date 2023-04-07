Enid’s tennis teams will have a change of pace Saturday at the Union Team Tournament in Tulsa.
The tournament will have a team tennis dual format with two girls and boys singles matches, two boys and girls doubles matches and a mixed doubles.
“The kids enjoy it,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “We try to switch lineups with each match.’’
Girls going are Haley Hibbets, Alexa Garcia, Madison Nickels, Caitlyn Stotts, Kenzie Stotts, Sage Haffner and Abby Jessen.
Boys going are AM Aritos, Carson Reinhardt, Landon Collins, Dominic Wacker, Khoa Nguyen, Coleman Clayton and Jonathan Arwakon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.