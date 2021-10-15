ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen fell victim to unforced errors on Thursday, dropping another close game 20-14 at home against Edmond Memorial.
Enid gave up 20 unanswered points after scoring the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter, and finished with six turnovers, including four in the second half. The offense started the game without their top tailback, Luke Rauh, for the second week in a row. In his absence, junior Brady Conder took the majority of the carries, finishing with 12 rushes for 58 yards.
Late in the first quarter, the Bulldogs got an early break, when Preston McMinn intercepted a throw across the middle by Bennett Percival. Enid responded by coming away with a strip sack that was recovered by sophomore Brittan Combs.
Four plays later Conder got his first rushing touchdown of the season to break a 0-0 tie in the second quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run.
Enid’s offense was held scoreless over the next two quarters, by that time it was already trailing 20-7 with 7:40 remaining in the game.
“When we executed we did some good things,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said about the offensive line. “When we had unforced errors, and put ourselves behind the chains it made it tough.”
The Plainsmen finished with seven penalties for 65 yards, which ended up stalling several key drives when Enid needed to find some momentum. Four of Enid’s six second half possessions ended in a turnover and one ended on a punt after Enid was called for holding on third down.
“Too many mistakes,” Woods said about the offense after the game.
The Plainsmen came into the game off a close win over Westmoore on the road last week, 28-21. Thursday marks the fourth game out of the last five that has been within one possession in the final minutes of the game for the Plainsmen and have gone 2-3 in those games.
The win snaps an 18-game losing streak for Edmond Memorial, dating all the way back to a 35-0 win over Enid in 2019.
In his first game starting at tailback, Conder averaged 4.8 yards per carry and had four of his 12 carries go for over 10 yards.
“He ran hard, he did exactly what we asked him to do,” Woods said about Conder.
Rauh saw the field for one possession on Thursday, carrying the ball four times for ten yards.
“He played hard, he gave it everything he had,” Woods said.
Percival finished 16-25 for 159 yards and a touchdown. Andrews led the team in receiving with 67 yards on eight catches and had a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter on a jet sweep from 14 yards out.
Enid (3-4, 1-3) will look to bounce back on Friday, Oct. 22 when it hosts Norman (2-4, 1-2 with a game to play on Friday, Oct. 15) for the home finale at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.