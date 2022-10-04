With new coaches for the boys and girls basketball team, Enid opened practice Monday.
The Plainsmen are now under the direction of former pro and Enid Outlaws owner Jonathan Reed, while the Pacers are being led by longtime college coach William Milton.
Both coaches were hired in the spring.
The Plainsmen are coming off a 3-12 season. The team lost its last four games.
Both teams had small practices Saturday on the first official day allowed by the OSSAA, but things got serious on Monday. “The first day was great,” Reed said. “For the first day, it was a little chaotic.”
Neither team could use Enid’s new gym as it was being set up for ACT testing, so teams took to the upstairs gym.
“It was tight being packed in here with the freshmen and everybody,” Reed said. “We got our work done and I think it was a good day.”
Reed says he has 12 kids on the team right now, but more could come after football season.
Reed played his college ball at Arkansas State after coming out of El Reno and played professionally in Iceland and Switzerland, among others.
“It helps me a lot,” he said. “I’m still adapting to the high school game, but since I’m still with the Outlaws and do other stuff, I’m able to keep up with the trends. We are going to play more college style this season.”
Milton is taking over a team that went 1-23 last season and lost its last 16 games.
“There is a different energy in the gym,” he said. “I think there has been a change in the attitude and in the standard and it’s benefited the girls.”
Milton was the former head assistant women’s coach at NOC Enid and most recently was the head coach at Cisco College, a junior college in Texas.
“Versatility is the best thing for us,” he said. “We have a lot of forwards that are versatile and some strong guards.”
Milton’s team is also missing players who are completing their softball and volleyball teams, including four possible varsity players.
The girls have a scrimmage at Moore on Nov. 5 while the boys scrimmage at El Reno on Nov. 8.
