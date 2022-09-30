OBA returns home after three away games while Chisholm tries to get in the win column against Millwood this week. Pioneer is off.
Millwood (3-1) at Chisholm (0-4)
Chisholm is still looking for the first win of the Kimes Gilbert era and will face Millwood. The Falcons, fourth in the Class 2A rankings, haven’t been held to under 30 points this season, with a high of 66 in a defeat of Alva last week, while Chisholm hasn’t scored 30 in a game yet this season.
The Longhorns scored 28 against Tulsa NOAH and 26 against Newkirk last week. The offense for Chisholm is averaging just under 19 points per game but surrendering 60 per game.
Chisholm has given up 56 or more in each game with a season-high of 68 in the opener against Fairview.
Millwood is scoring 44 points per game, while holding opposing offenses to 16 per game, including a shutout against Douglass.
Chisholm’s defense allowed 502 yards to NOAH last week, 300 of those through the air.
The two teams have not met in recent history.
Waukomis (3-1) at
No. 1 OBA (4-0)
Waukomis comes in on a two-game win streak after defeating Pond Creek-Hunter, 36-26 last week while OBA was off last week after getting its first Class B No. 1 ranking in school history.
Waukomis running back Ricky Woodruff ran for 244 yards and five scores last week, bringing his season total to 684 yards and 11 scores.
OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun has thrown for 871 yards and 10 scores this season while running for 339 yards and eight scores.
Running back Jud Cheatham has run for 265 yards and four scores this season. He has also caught five touchdowns for 283 yards.
The senior duo has combined for 1,475 yards this season for the undefeated Trojans.
The two teams last played in 2005. Waukomis won 37-12. OBA is in its first season as a Class B eight-man team since coming back from 11-man.
OBA is scoring 53 points per game and has not been held to less than 46 in a game while Waukomis is averaging 36 per game, but was shutout against Class C No.1 Timberlake in its only loss.
OBA’s defense is giving up 17 points per game, including a season-opening shutout at Davenport. Waukomis is surrendering 22.5 per game.
