Oklahoma State coach and two-time Olympic champion John Smith was not at the Enid Summer Wrestling Camp Thursday, but his presence was.
Arkansas-Little Rock head coach Neil Erisman and assistant Chandler Rogers, who were both Big 12 champions under Smith at OSU, brought the spirit of Smith to the camp as guest instructors.
Wrestling for Smith — America’s most decorated amateur wrestler — was not for the timid.
Smith taught tough love to his wrestlers and would not take excuses, such as having a tough day in class, or having a bad practice. He didn’t want to hear about problems, just results.
“One of the things Neil teaches is 75% of the world doesn’t care about your problems,’’ Rogers said. “The other 25% is glad you have them, because they are wanting to take your spot. So in addition to being tough, you had to be self-efficient and self-sustaining.’’
“Coach Smith challenges you,’’ Erisman said. “There’s no room for feeling sorry for yourself, because nobody else cares.’’
Being a Smith protégé has been a plus in recruiting. UALR has had a varsity program only two years, but had the No. 22-ranked recruiting class last spring.
“To say that you wrestled for him and learned from him, that’s a huge recruiting tool,’’ Erisman said. “We try to use that to benefit ourselves and our team. His attitude, his mentality, the way he approaches every single practice, how he is always thinking how you can get that next edge is what impacted me the most.’’
Smith’s impact on technique “is way beyond what I could say in a 30-second interview,’’ Erisman said. “It’s big.’’
“I don’t think you will find any more loyal and true group of people than Oklahoma State people,’’ Rogers said. “I come back to Stillwater a lot because my wife is from there. Fans will still come up and talk with me. Oklahoma State has a big net when it comes to recruiting.’’
Erisman came to OSU from DeSoto, Kan., where he was both a state and cadet national champion. Rogers came from Spokane, Wash., where he was one of the nation’s top recruits following his older brother.
Both paid their dues in the OSU wrestling room.
“I don’t think I really knew what I was getting into when I went there,’’ Erisman said. “It was definitely a culture shock for me, but I simply was too eager or too stubborn to fail.’’
“My gosh I was supposed to go into that room and have success, but I didn’t get a single takedown until February, and that’s only because (three-time national champion) Alex Dieringer slipped,’’ Rogers said. “But once I got a takedown, I started to skyrocket because I felt I could take those guys down. If I could take those guys down, I could take anyone down. I was grateful to have a room where I had to work for it.’’
Older brother Jordan, second at youth nationals, prepared him well for the room.
“My whole life was being beaten up by him every day, so it wasn’t new to me when I went to OSU,’’ he said. “Everybody became my big brother and I had to fight my big brother every day. You get to be pretty tough that way.’’
The culture shock extended past the wrestling room.
“Stillwater itself was a culture shock,’’ Rogers said. “I never heard the word ‘fixing’ or ‘you all’ or ‘ain’t’ and never drank sweet tea. I didn’t know where I was at. It was like a Western movie.’’
He said Little Rock is a mix between Stillwater and Washington.
Erisman said his favorite memory was the camaraderie. One turning point was early in his career, when he beat an Iowa State wrestler for third in the Big 12.
“I felt differently about my wrestling from there on,’’ he said.
Rogers’ best memory was his last match at Gallagher-Iba when he pinned his opponent as the Cowboys avenged a loss to powerful Iowa from the year before.
“I did a little dance,’’ he said. “There were 20,000 people in the arena and that was the loudest I ever heard it. Some friends came to congratulate me, but I couldn’t hear a word. That was more personal than anything for me. Oklahoma State’s rivalry with Iowa is unbelievable. It went back and forth.’’
Erisman had intended to work for his father after graduation, but that changed when Smith offered him a graduate assistant’s job. That would lead to being an assistant at North Carolina State and eventually UALR’s first head coach.
“He said I should be a coach because I would be really great at it,’’ Erisman said. “I told him, ‘That sounds a lot better than working for my dad. I’m in.’ When he asked me, I did a backflip, and I had never done a backflip in my life. It was huge. To be able to learn under him and being a wrestler for him was just unbelievability special.’’
As a coach under Smith, he learned to expect to be the best, which has carried over to UALR.
“I’m just grateful for everything coach Smith has done and believing in me,’’ he said.
Rogers came to UALR after spending a year as director of operations at the Air Force Academy. He won a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American games and was in serious training at Colorado Springs for an Olympic team berth.
A back injury derailed that for the time being. He was told to rest and take the year off and go for 2024.
“The Olympic Training Center shut down, so I had to find something to do, so I decided to coach,’’ he said.
He couldn’t walk for two or three weeks and had to use a walker, “which was pretty scary. I wasn’t for sure about my life after wrestling.’’
Rogers will works with his wrestlers and lifts. He said it’s been a challenge to solidify a diet.
He said the Air Force experience was good for him.
“When I came out of college, I was full of piss and vinegar,’’ Rogers said. “When I came into the room, I would just rip into the net guy that looked at me the wrong way. The coaches there taught me to create a positive atmosphere and there was a time and place to yell at somebody. I was just ready to yell at somebody because I had been yelled at my entire life.’’
He said he is appreciative of the chance to coach with Erisman and fellow assistant Javier Maldonado.
Erisman and Rogers may bleed orange and black, but that may have made them more determined when the Trojans wrestled OSU twice last season in losing efforts.
“They want to beat them just as badly as anyone else,’’ Maldonado said.
Erisman said going back to Stillwater last year “brought back the butterflies ... but I want to beat them. I might be a Cowboy at heart and in my roots, but every time we wrestle them, I want to win. That’s my goal.’’
Erisman, whose in-laws live in Freedom, is not laid back.
“I’m pretty intense,’’ he said. “I like to have fun. I like for us to score a lot of points and get pins. I want us to be exciting and put a show on for the crowd.’’
