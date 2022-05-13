Region 2 Tournament
UA RICH MOUNTAIN 9, SOUTH ARKANSAS 6
South Arkansas 010 200 030 0 — 6 8 2
UARM 203 010 000 0 — 9 5 3
WP — Covington, 2 1/3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Warriner, 4 2/3 innings, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. South Arkansas — Lasyone, 2-for-5, 2 RBI; Locke, 1-for-4; Shoup, 1-for-5, run scored; Riggs, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, double; Nichols, 1-for-5; Cruz, run scored; Burroughs, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Speadle, 1-for-3, RBI. UA-Rich Mountain — Clark, 2 runs scored; Webb, run scored; Rice, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Featherson, 1-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Reynolds, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Watkins, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; White, 1-for-1, home run, 3 RBI
