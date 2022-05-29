The second day of NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series action saw two teams get eliminated and the first game for top seeds Pearl River and Madison at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
PHOENIX 8, FREDERICK 0
Jonah Giblin threw a four-hit shutout as No. 9 seed Phoenix eliminated No. 4 seed Frederick, 8-0 in seven innings at the NJCAA Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday.
Giblin allowed only one runner to get to third while striking out seven and walking two. The Cougars got runners on first and third in the seventh. Giblin had not started a game since mid-April and threw only five pitches in the regional tournament with an illness.
“It’s been tough, but I felt good today,’’ he said. “The key for me was locating my fastball as best as I could and staying around the zone and making them get themselves out. My defense helped me out a lot.’’
Phoenix coach Kevin Kimmell said Giblin going the distance was crucial for the Bears to save pitching while trying to stay alive in the losers bracket.
“To get a performance like that, that’s awesome,’’ he said. “It was a good effort from everybody.’’
Third baseman Sammy Serano made the play of the game when he threw out Wyatt Miles while on his knees to open the third. Nick Gore led a 14-hit attack with a solo homer in the fifth and a two-RBI single to highlight a four-run sixth which gave the Bears their eight-run run cushion
Every Phoenix starter reached base.
Alex Figueroa, Michael Quinnones and Sebastian Alexander scored runs for Phoenix. Serano was two-for-two.
Phoenix, 36-25, will play Florida State Jacksonville at 10 a.m. Monday. FSCJ beat Phoenix to open the World Series Saturday.
Frederick, which entered the tournament on an 18-game winning streak, finishes the season at 42-7.
PEARL RIVER 10, FLORIDA STATE-JACKSONVILE 2
Pearl River got its World Series journey started with a bang, two of them to be exact.
A leadoff home run by John Griffin Bell was followed by a two-run shot by Tate Parker to propel Pearl River to a 10-2 run-rule win over Florida State-Jacksonville.
“We had a good first inning that got us energized and got us going,” said Pearl River coach Michael Avalon. “We got a great start by Dakota Lee and John Griffin started us off right and took the pressure off.”
Lee was lights out for the Wildcats, going six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six. That start propelled Pearl River to the win.
“It feels good to get our first game out of the ebay,” Avalon said. “I wish we could play in the middle of the day all the time, I just seem to like it. You don’t have to sit and wait.”
FSCJ got on the board in the first but couldn’t get to Pearl River.
PSCC’s Matt Mercer put the Wildcats into run-rule territory with a three-run homer in the top bottom of the six. Bell was three-for-three, with three hits and two RBI.
Mason McLeod and Garrett Chun had RBI for FSCJ.
Pearl River plays Lansing on Monday at 7:15 p.m. FSCJ will be in an elimination game against Phoenix College Monday at 10 a.m. FSCJ defeated Phoenix in the first round.
“Tomorrow night we get to get out of the heat,” said Avalon. “We can look forward to that.”
MURRAY STATE 10, KIRKWOOD 1
One game does not define a team, and Murray State proved that, sending the sixth seed Kirkwood home, 10-1 via the run-rule.
“Kirkwood is a really talented club,” said Murray State coach Sam Bjorling. “We just got off to a good start and that’s the name of the game. It was just our day today. If we go out and play good baseball, we can look ourselves in the mirror at night.”
The loss was a rebound from a run-rule loss to No. 10 Mercer on Saturday.
“Today is more indicative of our team than Saturday,” Bjorling said. “We looked at the game like just one game. You could get walked off in the 15th or you could play not well and lose 15-6. Even the Dodgers don’t win everyday, it’s baseball.”
Murray State starter Mason Creacy went the distance, pitching seven innings, allowing five hits and oen run, striking out nine.
The party got started for the Aggies in the top of the first when Ashton Inman hit a three-run homer over the Merrifield bus in left field.
The Aggies added runs in the second and fourth before Clay Jung sent one out of the park in the fifth. Cyrus Campos also scored in the fifth. Murray State added a run in the seventh to secure the run-rule victory.
Chase Keeton, Ethan Moore, Garrett Gruell and Patrick McCullough added runs for the Aggies.
Kirkwood got on the board in the fifth when Ryan Nelson hit a sac fly. That was the only run of the World Series for Kirkwood, who lost 8-0 to Heartland on Saturday.
Murray State will face elimination again on Monday at 1 p.m. when they have a rematch against Mercer County
MADISON 10, MERCER COUNTY 6
If baseball games lasted one inning, Madison would have been more than happy, but they don’t. Regardless, Madison opened its World Series journey with a win over Mercer County, 10-6.
“There were nerves that had to be overcome,” said Madison coach Mike Davenport. “If we throw strikes earlier in the game, we have a good chance of not having so much stress. Both sides had some walks but our guys are resilient.”
It seemed like smooth sailing for Madison, the two seed in the tournament after a four-run first inning, punctuated by a Carter Stebane two-run home run.
For a while, it was smooth sailing for Madison. Mercer got on the board but only a run or two at a time until the sixth inning. An earlier Madison run gave the WolfPack a 6-4 lead heading into the inning but Mercer County tied the game on a pair of unearned runsas Madison pitcher Luke Hansel struggled through a 53 pitch 1.2 innign relief appearance. Only one of Hansel’s was eanred, but Hansel walked foru Mercer County batters and had a few pitches he wished he could have back.
Madison regained its composure, and the lead in the bottom of the seventh off a Gabe Roessler RBI single.
That run would prove to be the difference, but the WolfPacl tacked on four more in the eighth, two via walk, one off another Roessler single and one on a wild pitch to clinch the victory.
Madison starter Carson Fluno lasted four innings, giving up two hits, three runs and walking six.
Mercer starter Colin McLaughlin went 0.2 innings, giving up two hits and four runs while walking five.
Mercer used four pitchers who threw a combined 185 pitches.
Mercer will face Murray State Monday in a rematch with elimination on the line. Madison will play No. 3 Heartland.
“They (Heartland) looked really good Saturday,” Davenport said. “We will have to be cleaner. If they play that well again and we can’t throw strikes it will be rough. We have some arms and I know they do too.”
Monday schedule (all times central):
10 a.m. — Florida State-Jacksonville (1-1) vs. Phoenix College (1-1) loser is eliminated
1 p.m. — Mercer County (1-1) vs. Murray State (1-1) loser is eliminated
4 p.m. — Madison (1-0) vs Heartland (1-0)
7:15 p.m. — Pearl River (1-0) vs. Lansing (1-0)
Information for this story by sports editor Reese Becker and contributor Bruce Campbell.
