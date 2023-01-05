Enid will have at least three players with FBS offers when signing day comes in just under four weeks,
Enid running back Luke Rauh and Plainsmen defensive back Erik Lewis Jr. picked up offers from Air Force on Thursday, his first FBS offer.
Rauh joins wide receiver Tykie Andrews, who recently picked up an offer from Navy as Enid players with FBS offers, marking the second year in a row Enid will have at least one players with a top-flight college football offer heading into signing day, after Donovan Rieman signed with Kansas State last season.
“I’m really excited about getting the offer and I plan to visit the 13th and 14th,” he said.
Rauh ran for 1,914 yards and 20 scores in a historic year for the Plainsmen ad they made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Rauh currently has six offers. Along with Air Force, Rauh has offers from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JuCo), Southwestern (NAIA), Culver-Stockton (NAIA), Drake (D1-FCS) and Hendrix (D3).
Southern Nazarene (D2) and Dartmouth (D1-FCS) are also in the mix and Rauh plans to visit SNU and NEO A&M soon.
"Air Force is definitely one of my top options right now," Rauh said.
The race to get Rauh's commitment will come down to the wire as he said he doesn't plan to commit until Signing Day on Feb. 1
Air Force coaches have told Rauh how they plan to use him, and it's much the same to how he was used for the Plainsmen.
"They told me they plan to keep me at running back and to continue to run physical like I did in high school," he said.
A fun scenario could play out in the future for Enid if Rauh commits to Air Force and Andrews to Navy — the two play each other annually.
"It would definitely be fun getting to play each other in a rivalry game," Rauh said.
Both student-athletes were visited by Air Force when coaches stopped at EHS prior to the holiday break so it's no surprise that Ari Force offered both.
According to Enid historian Marvin Hannah, this is the first time since 2007 that Enid has had three players with FBS offers in the same year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.