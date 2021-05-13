The 2021 All-State soccer teams have been announced and the Plainsmen and Pacers had four players honored along with head coach Craig Liddell, who was named the All-State coach for the East Team.
The Plainsmen, who finished the season with the highest divisional standing in program history, were rewarded for their efforts with two players selected to the All-State team and two named honorable mentions. The Pacers’ Mia Yerian was also named an honorable mention.
Forward Luis Mendoza was one of the two selected to the team after an impressive 2021 season saw him tying the school record for goals scored in a season with 13. Mendoza signed a letter of intent to play soccer for NOC Tonkawa.
Center defender David Garcia was named to the All-State team on a defense that allowed just eight goals in 16 games this season. Garcia joined the starting lineup as a sophomore and head coach Craig Liddell said his confidence started to shine through during his senior season.
“We preach team defense but David is a huge part of that,” Liddell said.
Liddell, who is stepping away from his role as head coach following the season, will get one last chance to coach Mendoza, Garcia and the rest of the East Team on June 10. Liddell said that winning the award in his final year makes it a little bit sweeter.
He also won the award in 2015 (representing the girls team) and in 2011 (representing the boys), which makes 2021 Liddell’s hat trick.
“That is a nice piece to be recognized by your peers, and getting the nods to represent our side of the state is a pretty cool deal,” Liddell said.
Liddell spoke highly of Yerian and the season she had as a midfielder for the Pacers.
“It’s a fitting way to send Mia on,” Liddell said. “I know she really wanted to be recognized as an All-Stater but when you’re competing against really stout competition sometimes you get the honorable mention, but it’s still a huge reward.”
Yerian did get the nod for All-District alongside Jarely Casillas. Casillas, Yerian and Andrea Rivera were each named to the All-Big 8 Conference squad.
Senior defender Jared Vega and senior midfielder Diego Gonzalez were both named All-State honorable mention in what Liddell called “a very talented class” on both the boys and girls sides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.