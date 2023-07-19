Bringing back Watonga football is personal for new head coach Clint Benway.
Benway played on two state championship teams with the Eagles (1993 and 1994) and was the third of three brothers (Jay and Todd) to impact the program. Sister Mika was an All-State cheerleader. His father Mike was a prominent insurance man in both Watonga and Enid.
Benway came home as the defensive coordinator last year after coaching 22 years in the Metroplex. Benway was promoted to head coach last month after Skylar Watson left for Carnegie.
Benway is charged with trying to turn around a program that was 2-7 last season.
“Personally this means more to me,” Benway said. “This is my hometown. Where I was raised. If it doesn’t mean more, there’s something wrong with you. Watonga is a special place. It’s going to be challenging. I hope we’re up to it.”
He goes through the same locker room and same coaches offices that were there when Benway played. His credibility is strengthened when his players can see his picture on two state championship teams.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Benway said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication.”
That’s something he learned not only from his brothers but from coaches such as Frank Piccirillo and Jim Coleman.
“When those kids see those championship pictures, they know we have to work extremely hard to get back to that,” Benway said. “We’re learning how to compete right now. Once we start competing, that’s when the winning is going to start.”
He learned how to work and how to win under his legendary coaches.
“The No. 1 thing is for a work ethic that turns into wins. I played for some awesome coaches. They were tough. There wasn’t a lot of messing around. It was a lot of business and a lot of victories. Growing up in Watonga you learn how to get tough and work extremely hard. That’s all you know.”
Being the little brother, he learned how to “take butt kicking, shut your mouth and keep fighting. When it’s your turn to be the worker, you know how to work and win and everything comes together for long playoff runs.”
Piccirillo was a good communicator but knew discipline.
“When it was practice time, there wasn’t a lot of messing around,” Benway said. “There was a lot of hard work involved and that turned into victories.”
Piccirillo and Coleman were just in a long line of great coaches that included Gerald Daugherty, Woody Roof and Mike Blevins among others.
Benway said the Eagles have to develop new traditions.
“We won two games last year (losing last seven),” he said. “This is going to be a process. It will be one step at a time.”
Benway, a receiver and defensive back, played with All-Stater Travis Hatfield, who went on to play at Oklahoma State. Benway would win a national NAIA championship at Northwestern Oklahoma State under Tim Albin with assistants such as Steve Lohmann and Chandler Mead. New Enid school superintendent Dudley Darrow was a Ranger teammate.
He is old school offensively and defensively.
“I believe in running the ball,” Benway said. “Throwing the ball is good, but we’re going to get under center and try to keep it between the tackles. That’s where toughness comes in — lining up and giving it your all.”
He favors an aggressive 3-4 defense.
“I like to get aggressive,” he said. “It’s easy to drop eight, but with high school kids you’ve got to make the (opposing) quarterback uncomfortable or you will be in trouble. You have to make sure people are in his face and putting pressure on him.”
Benway’s biggest adjustment is the non-football aspects of being the head coach.
“I’ve never had to do an interview like this,” Benway said. “I never had to deal with fundraisers and things like that. I’m having to get to know the head coaches around here that we will be playing. My network is still in Texas.”
His love of Watonga prompted him to leave the Metroplex.
“I was wanting to get back closer to home,” Benway said. “I had been away from home too long. I was thinking it was time for a change of scenery and a change of pace.”
Being home has made any adjustments easier.
“There’s a lot of good people in this building that can help me with any questions that I might have,” Benway said. “Everybody has been helpful in the process. I don’t plan on failing, but if you don’t ask questions, bad things happen. It’s not just coaching anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.