Taber Charles had an inkling “something cool was going to happen” when his and partner David Turner’s match against the father-son team of Heath and Graham Myers went into sudden death in the championship flight finals of the Enid City Fourball Saturday at Meadowlake Golf Course.
He was right.
Turner chipped off the green on the second extra hole for a birdie to give Charles and him the win. Heath Myers missed a long birdie putt that would have extended the match.
“That’s how you want a tournament like this to end,” Charles said.
Turner was short of the green on his approach shot. He was thinking about keeping it safe with a 60-degree wedge.
“It was just a hit and hope,” he said. “Taber had a good look at birdie. I was just trying to hit it close, so to give him a good roll and chance to go in. Sometimes, it just bounces the right way and goes in.”
Winning or losing wasn’t the first priority for Kingfisher resident Myers. Heath, a multi-time winner of the Fourball, just wanted a chance to play with his 11-year-old son, who held his own against the adults. Graham made a pressure putt for a par on 18 to send the match into extra holes.
“We had a good time,” Heath said. “I’m just thankful for Michael (League, Meadowlake director of golf) for letting us play. Graham is getting better … we did what we wanted to do. We had three good days.”
“It was fun,” Graham said.
Myers praised Turner’s match-winning shot.
“Hats off to them,” he said. “You have to finish them off when you can and we couldn’t finish them off.”
Turner and Charles followed their game plan of not making a bogey and make the Myers team beat them with birdies.
“They made a lot of birdies and so did we,” Turner said.
Turner and Charles had birdies on Nos. 4, 9, 11 and 17. Myers and Myers had six birdies but lost two holes with bogeys, the last being on 12 which tied the match.
The two teams halved the next seven holes with both having birdies on No. 17. Both teams parred the 19th hole before Turner’s winning shot.
“We did a good job of ham-and-egging it,” Charles sad.
Turner said beating Myers — considered one of the top players in Northwest Oklahoma — was a thrill.
“Beating Heath Myers is unbelievable,” he said. “We went through a very strong field.”
Other flight winners included Jon Cline and Zach Beutelschies, championship consolation; Danny and Donnie Guerra, first flight; Randy Webb and Jack Morris, first consolation; Josh Winfield and Brandon Beckett, second flight; Nick Stegeman and Tyler Beaver, second consolation; Phillip O’Brien and Tony McGrew, third flight; Glen McDaniel and Brad Hawkins, third consolation; Steve Torres and Bob Keiser, fourth flight; Lee Elliott and Johnny McIvain, fourth consolation; Mark Morgan and Larry Barton, fifth flight; and Chad Gruber and Troy Wood, fifth consolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.