WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer’s ace pitcher is taking her talents to the next level, signing a letter of intent to play college softball at the University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma on Wednesday at Pioneer High School.
Katelyn Trumbley went 33-4 in the circle while leading the Lady Mustangs to a 39-4 overall mark that included a trip to the regional tournament. Trumbley said she first got into contact with UASO at a camp that she attended during travel ball. The USAO coaches showed interest immediately and Trumbley made the decision to commit a little over a month later.
Trumbley said she plans to pursue a degree in health and science, and wants to become a radiologist someday. She said one of the things that made her confident in her decision to attend UASO was head coach Jadyn Smith-Wallis.
“She’s just a very good coach, and very personable with people and she really cares about her players — that’s why I like her,” Trumbley said.
Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said he has no doubt that Trumbley is ready to take on the challenge of collegiate softball. Riesen credited Trumbley’s success to her attitude and willingness to put in the work during the offseason.
“I think she’s ready, she’s got the ability, but what sets her apart from a lot of kids is her mental makeup that she’s got. The best compliment I can give her is she’s got a lot of meanness on the softball field and a lot of bulldog in her and she’s competitive.”
Riesen remembers a game this season in which Trumbley gave up a home run. When he turned back to look at Trumbley, he saw his pitcher was laughing. It was one of just three home runs Trumbley allowed the entire season, and the reaction got Riesen off guard.
Trumbley proceeded to step up and strike out the two remaining batters to end the inning.
“That’s kind of the way she is, she doesn’t let a lot phase her,” Riesen said.
The senior pitcher doesn’t have any big plans for her first season in Chickasha. Her main goal for the upcoming year is to “just play and have fun.”
Softball has had a special place in Trumbley’s heart for as long as she can remember.
“I just always remember playing, it was something to do with my friends, everyone I knew played.”
Riesen called Trumbley “an outstanding young lady” and said he’s excited to continue to follow her career over the next four to five years.
“She’s been one of the most outstanding players I’ve been around in my coaching career whether it was baseball or softball,” said Riesen, who has coached at Pioneer for over two decades.
