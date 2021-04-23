Winning a school record 22 games is good.
Winning your first district championship in 15 years is even better.
Just ask the Oklahoma Bible Academy (22-8) who added to its school record win total by beating Glencoe, 4-1 in the district finals on the Trojans' field Friday.
“It's a blessing,'' said OBA coach James Cheatham. “We're extremely blessed. I'm excited for our young men. They have worked extremely hard and they deserve the opportunity to go to the regional tournament.''
Bodie Boydstun went the distance on the mound, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He shut down the Panthers for the last six innings after allowing a first inning run.
“He gutted it out,'' Cheatham said. “He stepped up and did a bang up job. We played good defense behind him and we got enough runs. I was proud how hard we fought.''
“We just went out there and had fun,'' Boydstun said. “We stayed focused and gave all the glory to God.''
The Trojans lost the district opener to Agra, 7-4 but came back to win 10-1 and 4-1 wins over Glencoe. Glencoe eliminated Agra, 10-0 earlier in the day.
“Our focus for the first game wasn't very good,'' Boydstun said. “We realized this could be the end of our season if we didn't get it back.''
Boydstun got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third when he got Kayla Frank to ground out. The Panthers had runners on first and second with one out n the seventh, but No. 3 hole hitter Trey Speer popped up and clean-up hitter Jake Remington struck out to end the game.
“I was a little nervous, but I kept thinking how I could manage it and I can do it,'' Boydstun said. “It meant a lot to me. There was a lot of pressure, but you have to handle pressure sometimes. I was getting more confident as the game went along. I just tried to throw strikes and let the defense do the work. I knew they were behind me.''
The Trojans were able to make the most out of their four hits off Glencoe starter Houston Patten, who had nine strikeouts and walked five.
OBA loaded the bases in the second on walks to Boydstun and Ryan Cunningham and a fielder's choice by Carter Bergdall. Two runs would come in when a fly ball by Connor Colby was dropped.
OBA added two runs in the fourth. Bergdall reached on an error, followed by a walk to Ethan Small. Both advance a base on a wild pitch. Colby brought Bergdall home on an infield single and Jud Cheatham singled in Small.
“It was just a great team effort,'' said coach Cheatham.
Glencoe coach Brady Maxwell was ejected in the top of the seventh. He had been warned to stay in the dugout after arguing a close call at first in the bottom of the sixth.
Maxwell said he was trying to fire up his team.
The Trojans advance to next week's regionals. Pairings are expected to be announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Monday.
“We're feeling real good about that right now,'' Boydstun said. “We're going to try to stay focus.''
“We're going to keep celebrating,'' said coach Cheatham.
