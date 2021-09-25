The Plainsmen couldn’t overcome an explosive Trojan offensive attack, giving up 28 first half points on their way to a 49-6 loss in the district opener Friday night.
Class 6A No. 2 Jenks scored a touchdown in each of its first six possessions, before the Plainsmen came away with its first defensive stop. The Enid defense got their first break of the day on a handoff that was mishandled and recovered by defensive lineman Jradden Russell.
By that point, the Trojans led 42-6 midway through the third quarter with five scores through the air.
Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said he didn’t see his team come out with the aggressiveness that they needed to have in order to stay competitive in the game early.
“I thought the guys played hard,” he said. “Initially I was disappointed because I thought guys were hesitant, I wouldn’t say afraid, but maybe hesitant because it’s Jenks, and they’re a very good football team.”
Enid’s offense started to have a rhythm going on its second possession of the game, on a four-minute drive that saw Enid drive 40 yards down the field into Trojan territory, before Bennett Percival’s pass across the middle was intercepted by Jayln Stanford.
After going three and out, Percival and the offense regained their footing midway through the second quarter. With the Trojans stacking the box, Percival completed passes of 14, 17 and 23 yards before eventually finding junior receiver Tykie Andrews on a well-placed ball in the corner of the endzone for a 21-yard score.
“Offensively we took what they gave us,” Woods said. “They had extra guys in the box here and there, Bennett did a really good job of seeing that and putting us in the best play possible.”
Enid wasn’t able to find the success it’s used to seeing in the rushing attack against the Trojans. They were held to a season-low 71 yards rushing in the game on 23 attempts. The Plainsmen leaned on their first-year starter at quarterback often on Friday.
Percival finished the game 17 for 32 with 153 yards through the air, a touchdown and an interception. Andrews was Enid’s leading receiver with seven catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
The Trojans were led by junior back Jaiden Carroll, who carried the ball 14 times for 159 yards including a 57-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter. Jenks split time between a pair of quarterbacks in the game and had success with both. Shaker Reisig threw the ball eight times for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Ike Owens completed five of his nine passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Trojans’ receiver Ty Walls caught two touchdown passes in the first half — with the first coming on a 50-yard pass from Reisig and the second coming on a 17-yard pass from Owens. The Trojans scored three times on plays over 50 yards, and had a 75-yard scoop and score and a 92-yard touchdown run called back due to block in the back penalties.
“That’s just a flat-out physicality issue,” Woods said about Enid’s run defense. “We’ve got to continue to get our guys bigger, stronger, faster.”
The Plainsmen will be looking for their first win in district play on Friday, Oct. 1 in a homecoming game against Yukon.
