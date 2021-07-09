Arkansas-Little Rock head coach Neil Erisman and assistants Chandler Rogers and Javier Maldonado were more than just guest instructors at the Enid Summer Wrestling Camp Thursday at the new EHS gym.
They were building the brand for the third-year NCAA Division I program. Enid senior-to-be Chance Davis has already committed to the Trojans.
NCAA regulations prohibited the trio from talking about Davis, but they were making impressions on the wrestlers from grade school to high school.
“This is super important,’’ Erisman said. “We recruit every part of Oklahoma and it’s important to grow our reach about who we are and get the words out about Little Rock.’’
“It’s important for us to come out and spread the word and put us on the map to the kids minds,’’ Rogers said.
Erisman and Rogers both were All-Americans and Big 12 Conference champions under legendary Oklahoma State coach John Smith. Maldonado was a three-time NCAA qualifier and three-time Southern Conference champ at Tennessee-Chattanooga under coach Terry Brands, now the associate head coach at Iowa.
“We want to show the high school coaches at these camps that we’re not a brand new program with a bunch of slums as coaches,’’ Rogers said. “Neil and Javy were high school coaches before going to college. We know how to develop guys as well.’’
Rogers was at the Olympic Training Center and qualified for the 2020 Olympic trials before back injuries and Covid 19 set back his dream.
“We have a good knowledge of all three techniques (freestyle, Greco Roman and folkstyle),’’ he said. ‘We have a lot to offer.’’
Maldonado said the camps are “crucial to the student athlete’’ as well as building blocks for the program’s foundation.
“We want to get people to know us and get new fans,’’ he said. “We’re not that far away. If people come to watch us, they will have a little connection because of this.’’
The Trojans had their first-ever NCAA qualifier in 149-pounder Joseph Bianchi last season. He went 1-2 in the nationals but was seen during ESPN’s coverage of the tournament.
“That’s huge,’’ Erisman said. “It’s one step in the process of becoming a national champion. That’s the ultimate goal for our guys. That shows it’s possible. It’s great recognition for our program because it shows our guys can do it.’’
Arkansas-Little Rock didn’t schedule like a new program. They were 2-10 in duals but lost to OSU twice as well as to Oklahoma, Oregon State, Cal Poly and Stanford among others.
“We want to continue to stay on edge and push the envelope all the time,’’ Erisman said. “We know what’s too far and what’s enough and what’s too little. We want to continue to grow and not get complacent.’’
Rogers said the tough schedule is a recruiting tool because “you want to recruit the kids that want to wrestle aganst the top level kids. We want to show that we can be in the mix with those people.’’
The Trojans recruiting class was rated No. 22 nationally and included Cougar Andersen, who led Skiatook to the Class 5A state dual championship at Enid’s Stride Center last March.
“These are exciting times in Little Rock,’’ Erisman said. “Cougar is awesome. We have done well in our recruiting and that has put us in a position where we can really grow our our brand and our fan base quickly.’’
Being a new program, Erisman can sell recruits on the chance to wrestle immediately. The Trojans wrestling room will be more competitive now with having juniors for the first time.
“Iron sharpens iron,’’ Erisman said. “We have guys competing and fighting every day. They (recruits) have a chance to earn a spot right away but they have to compete every day. They can cut their own path to the top of the mountain and be that trailblazer.’’
Arkansas has had high school wrestling for 13 years. Sixty-five schools compete in the sport. The staff conducts camps throughout the state to educate both athletes and fans on the sport. Erisman considers Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri to be a home base.
At basketball games, Erisman and his staff have brought out a small wrestling mat and do “Wrestling 101.’’
Arkansas-Little Rock is the first Division I school to start a new program in the last 23 years. They benefit from not having football, Erisman said.
“You don’t get pushed aside,’’ he said. “You are a priority. It’s a niche sport. We can bring in a power five school everyday weekend. We don’t get overlooked.’’
The Trojans have averaged 1,500 fans per home match. Erisman said that is a top 10 attendance type crowd.
“It’s a very intimate and small place,’’ Erisman said. “It can be loud and rocking and rolling. We have some coaches that work hard to build a brand and a culture. We’re getting people to buy into that.’’
Maldonado said the challenge is to develop depth and getting people engaged.
“We’re just trying to let people know that we’re here and in business,’’ he said. “We’re trying to build a great program.’’
And on Thursday Maldonado was making friends. His son was participating in the camp.
“It’s just fun interacting with the kids and giving back,’’ he said. “The coaches (including his stepfather, his high school coach) helped me get where I am. I was really grateful for them and I want to do that for other people if I can.’’
