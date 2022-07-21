Three local athletes have received their first college offers, marking the beginning of their journeys into recruiting.
Enid’s do-it-all softball player Kate Bezdicek nabbed her first collegiate offer from Oklahoma Wesleyan, an NAIA school located in Bartlesville.
Mady Withey, a teammate of Bezdicek’s also picked up offers from Connors State and Oklahoma Wesleyan recently after moving to Enid prior to last season.
Garber guard Leila Washington received her first offer to play college basketball after a recent AAU basketball tournament.
Washington’s first offer came from Arkansas Tech, a Division II school in the same conference as Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Washington had been scouted by Arkansas Tech throughout the summer.
“Head coach Dave Wilbers came to some of my games this early AAU season and he really enjoyed watching me play,” Washington said. “We went to Texas for a tournament. I got a call after the tournament was over and we talked about some things and he finished with an offer.”
The offer is the first, but is not expected to be the last as Washington also has interest from Division I Grambling State, Houston Baptist and Oral Roberts as well as Division II schools Northwestern Oklahoma state, NAIA school Washburn and Western Oklahoma State Junior College.
“I’m really thankful for Arkansas Tech being the first offer me,” she said.
“We are excited for Leila to continue her basketball career,” said Garber coach Jamie Davis. “This will no doubt be the first of many offers to come. We are proud of all the hard work she has put in and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”
Bezdicek got her offer recently as a prospect camp held at Oklahoma Wesleyan after already taking a visit there.
“I really like it at Wesleyan. The coaches are really good,” she said. “It’s a really nice campus and feel like a great community.”
Bezdicek is also receiving interest from Connors State Junior College.
“Kate has been a two year start and started as pitcher and pitched int he first game I coached at Enid,” said Enid head coach Chris Jensen. “she plays multiple positions. She is important to the team and is a good athlete and a consistent player. I’m looking for her to continue to propel the program forward.”
Along with her two offers, Withey has been getting interest from NAIA schools Central Methodist University and McPherson College. She plans to visit them soon.
“I love playing softball and knowing that the hard work is paying off is something to be proud of,” she said. “I know my parents and coaches are proud of me also.”
“Mady is very similar to Kate,” Jensen said. “Both are able to pitch and compete while playing all over the field. Both can hit .300 plus each year and they each play high quality travel ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.