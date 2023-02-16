Owen Tracy showed off both his arm and his bat as NOC Enid beat Butler (Kan.) County, 9-7 and No. 5-ranked preseason Division I Crowder (Mo.) 13-10 Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Tracy was two-for-four with two doubles and three RBI at the plate and threw out Joshua Holmes at third from right field to help thwart a possible Butler rally. He had a solo homer and an RBI single against Crowder.
“He has been playing pretty well for the last couple of weeks,” said Jets assistant Cam Margaris, who was subbing for head coach Scott Mansfield. “He is seeing it really good. He is just getting in there, trusting himself and doing good things.”
NOC Enid, 4-5, was in position to run-rule Crowder with a 12-1 lead in the fifth. The Roughriders made a game out of it with three in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh before Cole Kitchens struck out to end the game.
“That’s a really good win,” Margaris said after the Crowder game. “We think this team is at its best when the lights are the brightest.”
Every Jets starter reached base against Crowder. Sammy Harris drove in four runs with two-RBI singles. Brayden Bock had a two-RBI homer in the second.
Nathan Gutierrez scored three runs. NOC Enid took advantage of 10 walks.
Starting pitcher Jack Cline allowed only two hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings while striking out nine.
Against Butler, Tracy doubled home Ty Chapman and Sammy Harris in the first when NOC Enid scored three times, and Holden Yoder in the second to help highlight a five-run second to take an 8-2 lead.
Yoder was two for four with three RBI. Harris was two-for-three with an RBI single in the second. Ty Chapman was two-for-three and Nathan Gutierrez and Aydan Voitik scored the Jets’ other runs.
Reliever Andrew Bowman threw three and two-thirds innings of solid relief. He allowed only three hits — two of those coming on solo homers by Brock Kuehler and Alex Benhardt in the seventh. Benhardt had a two-run homer in the second while Justin Hudson had a two-run homer in the third.
Bowman came in with the bases loaded in the third with an 8-5 lead and got Cole Murrell to pop up and Hayden Dyer to fly to right to end the threat with no further damage.
“Bowman was outstanding,” Margaris said. “He gritted his teeth and threw fastballs on their hands. He was moving that thing in and out and that’s what we were looking for.”
NOC Enid will face Cloud County at 3 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
