Basketball season is officially back in full swing in Enid.
The 52nd annual Wheat Capital Tournament returns to Chisholm High School on Thursday with a deep field consisting of some of the state’s top teams.
At the time that the tournament was seeded, six of the eight boys teams were ranked and Woodward has also been ranked at points this season. The Class A No. 2 Garber boys team has high expectations entering the tournament after getting off to an 8-0 start to the season.
The defending Class A runners-up will face 3A No. 20 Perry in their first round game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“At this tournament you’re gonna have to play your best every single night if you’re gonna expect to win the ballgame,” Garber head coach Fletcher Reed said. “Especially with the teams that are in it now and how it’s stacked up.”
The Wolverines have two ranked wins under their belt, knocking off Class A No. 20 Drummond in the season opener and Class 2A No. 4 Hooker, 58-42 in the final round of their home tournament. Over winter break, senior Tydonte Chester was cleared by his doctor after missing games early in the season due to injury.
If the Wolverines can survive their first-round matchup, they’ll face either Woodward or Alva on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Alva (9-0) is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 3A.
“Leading into this tournament I feel like we’re getting to the point to where we need to be to make a statement,” Reed said. “This is a great test for us at this point of the season, we’re gonna see some really great competition night-in and night-out so if we want to be successful we’re gonna have to play our best basketball.”
Kingfisher will also be a favorite to make a run in the tournament, entering as the No. 1 team in Class 4A with an 8-0 record. The defending 4A champs will face hosting Chisholm (2-6 in 3A) at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The girls bracket will have a deep field as well, with five ranked teams. The Lady Longhorns will start off their tournament against 3A No. 3 Perry at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of that game will face either Class A No. 13 Garber (6-2) or Class 5A No. 17 Will Rogers (4-4).
In addition to Perry the tournament will also consist of Class 3A powers Alva (No. 11, 7-2) and Jones (No. 2, 5-2).
Three Rivers Conference Tournament
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be one of eight teams that will be competing in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament starting on Thursday at the Stride Bank Center. The double-elimination tournament begins with the Lady Trojans tipping off against Thomas-Fay-Custer at 11 a.m.
The game will serve as a rematch of the Dec. 17 meeting between the two teams, in which OBA pulled out a 34-32 win in overtime. In their first game back from winter break, the Lady Trojans found themselves in overtime once again, this time falling to Cashion, 57-51.
“We’re a strong conference, there’s no two ways about it,” Lady Trojans head coach Randy Roth said. “We’ve been a strong conference for years and years and you have to expect that going in. Okarche’s always good, Cashion’s always good, Thomas’ always good and these teams that are always good and always attending the state tournament. We see it as a challenge and we want to be pushed, that’s the reason we’re in this conference we’re gonna be pushed.”
If OBA manages to come away with the win, they’ll likely find themselves in a difficult matchup in round two against Class A No. 2 Okarche (13-1). If OBA falls Thomas-Fay-Custer, they’ll play the loser of the Okarche-Crescent game on Friday at 11 a.m.
The Lady Trojans suffered their biggest loss of the season so far in a game against Okarche, 65-51 on Dec. 14. OBA led 27-25 at halftime of that game, before being outscored 25-13 in the third quarter.
“Okarche’s a traditional powerhouse … but we were right there with them in our game,” Roth said. “It was a one possession game right down until the final couple minutes and then we had to foul and they hit their free throws. It was a nip-and-tuck battle the whole way so we know we can play with that team and we’re excited about the challenge.”
Another team to watch out for in the tournament will be Class 2A No. 18 Watonga (6-2). The Lady Eagles face off against Hennessey (2-4) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Playing the game in the Stride Bank Center gives the players a unique opportunity to play in an environment they typically aren’t used to playing in. The arena will also serve as motivation for teams who hope to return to the court when it hosts the area playoffs in the spring.
“The high school kids don’t often get a chance to play in an arena-type situation so that’s fun, but there’s challenges,” Roth said. “Even if there’s a lot of people there it might not feel as full as a cozy high school gym and the depth perception of the goals and all that. But that’s what you always see on TV is playing in an arena like that so the girls are pretty excited about playing there.”
In the boys bracket, Oklahoma Bible Academy will be pitted against Class 2A No. 13 Watonga (7-1) in the late game at 8:20 p.m.
The Trojans are 5-3 this season, with all three losses coming against quality opponents — Class B No. 20 Lomega, Class A No. 15 Okarche and 2A No. 3 Cashion. Watonga (7-1) has been on a roll ever since falling in their season opener to Hinton, 59-34. Since that game they’ve knocked off 2A No. 9 Minco and Okarche, with the two games being decided by over 14 points.
If OBA wins, they’ll advance to play the winner of Crescent (0-7 in 2A)-Hennessey (2-4 in 3A) on Friday at 8:20 p.m. If they lose, they’ll face the loser of that game on Friday at 3 p.m.
