ENID, Okla. — The Downtown Enid Basketball Festival returns on Thursday, welcoming 22 area schools for the three-day event held at Enid High School.
Action begins on Thursday, when Perry faces Riverside at 4 p.m. It will be the first of four games being played on Thursday, with all schools playing a girls and boys double-header. Burlington and DCLA will follow the first double-header at around 6:20 p.m.
Most teams will play just one game at the festival, aside from Hooker, who is scheduled to play Chisholm starting at 7:20 p.m. on Friday and Seiling at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will feature a deep field, with many of the top teams from Class B to 3A. 10 of the 22 girls teams in attendance are ranked, in addition to the nine ranked boys teams. Among them, eight are ranked in the top five of their respective classes.
The Lomega girls team comes into the week still holding on to the top spot in Class B when they take on 3A No. 7 Luther on Saturday at 5 p.m. On Friday, Cashion’s boys team will put their No. 2 ranking to the test when they face 3A No. 3 Alva at 5 p.m.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s boys and girls team will be looking to improve on their success at the Caney Valley tournament last week. They’ll have a difficult test on Saturday, when they take on Watonga starting at 7:20 p.m. The Lady Eagles enter the event ranked No. 16 in 2A, while the boys team currently sits in eighth.
Chisholm’s boys team will be looking to put an end to a two-game losing streak on Friday in its game against a Hooker team that’s ranked 10th in Class 2A at 12-5.
