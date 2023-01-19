Day one of the 99th annual Skeltur Conference Tournament at the Stride Bank Center opened up with a bang.
In the first girls game of the day, the fourth-seed Waukomis came back from a 20-16 halftime deficit with a 13-8 run early in the third en route to a 49-42 win over fifth-seed Covington-Douglas.
“We told the girls at the beginning that we needed to get some energy and play with some energy,” said Waukomis coach Matt Cue. “I felt like we came out and played flat. We switched to a full-court press and got them to turn the ball over.”
Waukomis was led by Kynslee Cue with 15 points.
The win is the fifth in a row for the Lady Chiefs. Waukomis will play in the 6:30 p.m. game on Friday against the top-seed and fifth-ranked team in Class A, Garber.
Covington-Douglas moves to the consolation bracket to face Cimarron, the eight-seed, in the 1:10 game Friday.
Garber 68,
Cimarron 29 (Girls)
The top-seeded Wolverines came out strong, leading 41-19 at the half en route to the win over eighth-seeded Cimarron.
Garber was led by Lelia Washington and Alyssa Johnson, who each scored 18 points.
Garber faces Waukomis at 6:30 Friday while Cimarron drops to the consolation bracket to face Covington-Douglas at 1:10 Friday.
Dover 40, Pioneer 24 (Girls)
The third-seeded Longhorns led 18-11 at the half over Pioneer, but a 13-point third quarter from the Longhorns set the stage for the win.
Dover was led by Karlee Harviston with 15 points.
Dover will play at 3:50 Friday against Drummond while Pioneer will play at 10:30 against Pond Creek-Hunter in the consolation bracket.
Drummond 45,
Pond Creek-Hunter 24 (Girls)
Drummond held Pond-Creek under double digits in all four quarters en route to a win. The Bulldogs led 17-13 at the half and pulled away with 28 second half points.
Drummond was led by Caitlin Busch with 15 points.
Drummond will face Dover at 3:50 Friday while PC-H moves to the consolation bracket against Pioneer at 1:30 a.m.
Drummond 65, Cimarron 27 (Boys)
The top-seeded Bulldogs led 35-14 at halftime and didn’t allow Cimarron to score in double digits in any quarter. The Bulldogs pulled away late and limited the Longhorns to 13 second half points. Drummond was led by Colten Dillingham with 20 points.
Drummond will face Covington-Douglas Friday at 7:50. Cimarron will move to the consolation bracket to face Pioneer at 2:30.
Covington-Douglas 40, Pioneer 29 (Boys)
The fifth-seeded Wildcats trailed 18-17 at the half, but outscored Pioneer 23-11 in the second half, led by Derrek Daugherty with 17 points.
Covington-Douglas faces Drummond at 7:50 while Pioneer faces Cimarron in the consolation bracket at 2:30.
Pond Creek-Hunter 78, Dover 30 (Boys)
The second-seeded Panthers led 52-13 at halftime over the seventh-seed Dover. In the win the Panthers were led by Caden Tefft with 20 points and Ethan Ensminger with 18.
PCH will play Garber at 5:10 while Dover plays Waukomis in the consolation bracket at 11:50.
Garber 71, Waukomis 60 (Boys)
A 36-24 halftime lead for Garber helped propel the third-seeded Wolverines to an 11-point win in the nightcap of the tournament. Garber was led by Mark Bishop with 20 poinis.
Garber will face PCH at 5:10 while Waukomis will face Dover in the consolation bracket at 11:50.
