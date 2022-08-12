Cherokee and Timberlake lived up to their No. 1 and No. 2 seeds Friday in reaching the winners bracket finals at the Cherokee Strip Conference Softball Tournament Friday at Government Springs Park.
Top-seeded Kremlin-Hillsdale shut out Waynoka, 9-0 and beat Cherokee, 10-1 to raise its record to 5-0. The No. 2-seeded Lady Tigers routed both Medford, 11-3 and Okeene, 12-0 to set up a 10 a.m. meeting Saturday in the winners bracket finals on the North field.
The 10 a.m. winner will advance to the championship round at 1 p.m. The loser will have to win an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. to get a rematch in the championship finals.
“We did what we had to win,’’ said Lady Broncs coach Brad Hawkins. It wasn’t the cleanest games, but we’ll take it.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale ace Karis Stewart struck out six batters in both games and reached base in five of her six plate appearances. She was three-for-three against Cherokee with an RBI.
Stewart walked only one batter in nine innings of work.
“She has been throwing well,’’ Hawkins said. “She has been hitting the ball real well this week.’’
Every Lady Bronc starter had reached base by the second inning against Waynoka. K-H scored six runs in the first and three in the second.
Courtesy runner Aidyn Seek scored twice as did Ty Neal.
Taryn Smith was two-for-two with three RBI against Cherokee. Brenli Baker had two RBI. Abbie LeCrone was two-for-two with two runs scored. Brenli Baker had two RBI.
“We got a few hits,’’ Hawkins said. “The girls have been the top seed the last couple of years so they know what’s expected and what we needed to do.
“We still got some things to clean up. We’re still trying to figure out some things like base running. We made a couple of mistakes.’’
Timberlake ace Jada Stovall allowed only three hits against Medford while striking out eight and one hit against Okeene while striking out five. Stovall was two-for-three in both games with an RBI against Medford and two RBI against Okeene. She did a double against Medford.
Lead-off hitter Kayla Cotton was five of six (3-for-4 against Medford and 2-for-2 against Okeene) on the day. She homered against Okeene.
“Kayla’s homer got everybody going,’’ Powell said. “We had been hitting the ball sporadically but we stared to stack up some hits today. Jada did really well in the circle.’’
Kilynn Gaff scored twice in both games for the Lady Tigers. She had a double and two RBI against Okeene.
“The girls did a good job today,’’ Powell said. “I’m proud of them.’’
Powell was excited to play Kremlin-Hillsdale Saturday.
“They are a good team,’’ he said. “There’s no doubt about that. We know they are the favorite, but we’re up to the challenge.’’
Oklahoma Bible Academy fell to Cherokee, 10-0 in its first game.
Madison Donell had the Lady Trojans’ lone hit. Cherokee pitcher Maddie Ryel struck out six over three innings and didn’t walk a batter.
OBA’s Conley Cayot sat out the game with a hamstring injury. The Lady Trojans felt her loss as they gave up 11 walks and hit another batter. Cherokee scored nine runs on one hit in the third. Lexi Williams was two-for-three with an RBI.
“This was the first week those girls had pitched,’’ said OBA coach Titus Burrell. “They are learning on the fly.’’
Cherokee and Okeene remained alive in the losers bracket. They will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday on the South field.
Cherokee eliminated Ringwood, 4-3 and Okeene ousted Waynoka, 10-5 in second round losers bracket games. Ringwood edged Medford, 10-8 and Waynoka eliminated OBA, 14-10 in the first round of consolation
Waynoka 14, OBA 10 — Mackenzie Smith and Kennedy Zook both drove in three runs for the Lady Rails, who scored a run in the first, seven in the second and six in the third. Leah Titus homered twice for the Lady Trojans and drove in four runs. Elaina Patocka was three-for-three with three runs and two RBI.
