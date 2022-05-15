Top-seeded UA-Rich Mountain held off a late South Arkansas rally to defeat the Stars, 14-13 in an elimination game at the NJCAA Division II Plains District Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The game didn’t end until 1:30 a.m. Sunday, thanks to an hour and 40-minute weather delay from 10:11 to 11:51 a.m.
The Bucks (38-17) will face Murray State (32-24) at 1 p.m. Sunday in the losers bracket finals. The winner faces NOC Enid (29-30) in the championship round at 4.
If NOC Enid wins, the Jets are headed to the Division II World Series in two weeks at David Allen. If the Jets lose, a second championship would be played at 3 p.m. Monday.
South Arkansas, down 13-9, cut the lead to one on a grand slam by Gabe Spedale with no outs in the top of the ninth.
Bucks reliever Daegan Covington recovered to retire the next three batters on two strikeouts and a fly out. He fanned Fox Locke to end the game.
The Bucks, taking of nine walks and a two-run homer by Jackson Baker, led 10-1 after two innings.
South Arkansas cut the led to 10-8 with two in the third and five in the fourth with the big blow being a three-run homer by Ryan Riggs.
UA-Rich Mountain’s Ike Pelts came in after Riggs’ homer and shut the Stars down until the eighth when Roc Hawthorne doubled home Eli Lasyone, who had singled. Covington came in to retire the next three batters to end the threat.
The Bucks, after scoring in the sixth, got three insurance runs in the eighth on the strength of a passed ball and a two-RBI single by Eli Garrison.
South Arkansas, the No. 8 seed, finishes the season at 23-32.
