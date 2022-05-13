Pinch hitter Cooper White hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to give top-seeded UA-Rich Mountain a 9-6 win over No. 8 seed South Arkansas in the final game of the NJCAA Division II Region 2 Tournament Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
White’s heroics were set up by a lead-off walk to Luke Rice and another walk to Mason Reynolds.
White hit a 1-0 pitch over the right field fence to end the game.
“It was awesome,’’ he said. “I was just focusing on the pitch and putting a barrel on it.’’
The Bucks, 28-5, will face Murray State, 31-23, at 7 p.m. Friday in the winners bracket semifinals.
The Stars, 12-21, will face National Park, 16-17, at 1 p.m. in an elimination game at David Allen.
White’s home run was the only hit allowed by Stars reliever Aaron Warriner, who had thrown four scoreless innings and had retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced before the walk to Rice.
The Bucks managed only five hits, including a two-RBI single by Trace Watkins in the second to take a 5-1 lead. Wesley Featherson homered in the fifth to make it 6-3. South Arkansas tied the game with three runs in the eighth.
