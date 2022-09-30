Enid News & Eagle
Bodie Boydstun and Jud Cheatham powered top-ranked Oklahoma Bible Academy to a 58-12 win over Waukomis on Friday night at Commitment Field.
Boydstun threw for two touchdowns and ran two more, while Cheatham ran for three scores in the mercy rule victory. The game ended in the third quarter.
Boydstun’s touchdown passes went for 14 yards to Harry Nunez and 50 yards to Jakob Colby. His scoring runs covered 15 and 21 yards.
Cheatham ran for 172 yards on just nine carries, scoring on runs of 39, 7 and 38 yards.
OBA’s other touchdown came on a 10-yard run by Ian Eastin.
Ricky Woodruff had a hand in both Waukomis touchdowns, throwing 16 yards to Tyler Vanover and scoring on a 19-yard run. Woodruff ran for 130 yards and threw for 50.
The Trojans, ranked No. 1 in Class B for the first time ever, are 5-0 and will play at Cherokee next week.
The Chiefs, 3-2, will be at Okeene.
MILLWOOD 56, CHISHOLM 6
Millwood, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A kept Chisholm winless, beating the Longhorns 56-6.
Branden Flanagan scored Chisholm’s only points on a 10-yard run.
Turnovers hurt Chisholm, as two of Millwood’s scores were by the defense.
“We absolutely can’t turn the ball over as many times as we did,” said coach Kimes Gilbert. “It makes it hard to run. We can’t give points away.”
Chisholm, 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district, will be at home against Hennessey next week.
TIMBERLAKE 52, TYRONE 0
TYRONE — Timberlake spread the wealth, with four players scoring as the Tigers beat Tyrone 52-0.
Avery Wallace scored three times on runs of 15 and 20 yards and on an interception return. He also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Blake Choate.
Choate also scored on a 17-yard run.
The Tigers’ other touchdowns came on a 20-yard run by Merric Judd and a 5-yard run by Carter Sands.
Timberlake, ranked No. 1 in Class C, will be at home against Waynoka next week. The Tigers are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district.
MEDFORD 34,
BOISE CITY 6
MEDFORD — Eli Gonzales accounted for five touchdowns as Medford defeated Boise City 34-6.
Gonzales scored three touchdowns on runs of 12, 3 and 54 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 60 and 19 yards to Talon Darling.
Ethan Gonzales scored the Cardinals’ other touchdowns on runs of 3 and 54 yards.
Eli Gonzales ran for 143 yards and thew for 165. Ethan Gonzales ran for 103 yards.
Medford, 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district, will be at home against Deer Creek-Lamont next week.
GARBER 62, YALE 60
GARBER — Garber won a wild 62-60 game over Yale to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Covington-Douglas.
Brett Howry threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolverines. His scoring passes went for 43 yards to Nicholas Najera, 46 and 42 yards to Seth Smith, and 44 yards to Carson Bishop.
Elex Chester scored twice for Garber on runs of 7 and 50 yards, and Bishop also ran 5 yards for a score.
Trenton Hooks scored on a 7-yard run, and Trevin Blaser scored from one yard out for Garber.
The Wolverines, 4-1, will play at Pond Creek-Hunter next week.
KINGFISHER 50,
MOUNT ST. MARY 13
KINGFISHER — Jax Sternberger threw four touchdown passes to lead Kingfisher to a 50-13 win over Mount St. Mary.
Sternberger’s scoring passes went for 17 yards to Tristan Burnham, 69 yards to Ethan Karcher, 31 yards to Payton Burnham and 32 yards to Jake Reagan.
Dallon Barton scored twice on runs of 2 and 7 yards, and Blake Hill scored on a 1-yard run.
The Yellowjackets, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district, will be at home against Mannford next week.
TURPIN 68,
RINGWOOD 18
TURPIN — Alex Gonzales scored three touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Ringwood lost to Turpin 68-18.
The Red Devils, 1-4, will be at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale next week.
HENNESSEY 21, PERRY 14
HENNESSEY — Hennessey held off Perry 21-14 on Friday.
Seth Simunek scored twice for the Eagles, catching touchdown passes of 60 and 16 yards from Titan Hix. Hix scored Hennessey’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run.
Hennessey, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district, will be at Chisholm next week.
NEWKIRK 38, ALVA 28
ALVA — Dylan Malone threw three touchdown passes but Alva couldn’t overcome Newkirk, losing to the Tigers 38-28.
Malone connected twice with Weston Tucker on scoring passes of 78 and 32 yards. He also threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Drake Wharton.
Tucker also added a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Goldbugs.
Alva, 1-4 overall and 0-2 in district, will be at home against Blackwell next week.
