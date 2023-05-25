The top players in NJCAA Division II will descend on Enid beginning Friday for the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
At this point in any season, only the best remain, but each team is led by a key player.
No. 1 seed Heartland is led by Sam Antonacci. The utility player leads the country in runs (102), hits (103), doubles (31) and RBI (101).
He also leads the nation in batting average (.536) and on-base percentage (.633).
No. 2 seed Lansing’s Hunter Shaw is one of the best pitchers in Division II this season. Shaw has a 1.43 ERA, second best in the nation, and has pitched four shutouts, the most in the nation.
Shaw’s four complete games are 10th in the nation. He is 8-2 this season with 56.2 innings pitched. Shaw has struck out 93 batters this season.
No. 3 seed East Central’s Mo Little has driven in 70 runs this season, the 16th most in the country. His 19 doubles are 36th in the nation. Little’s 12 homers are the 12th-most in Division II.
No. 4 seed Madison’s Alex Hayes is undefeated on the mound this season, with an 8-0 record in 11 starts.
His eight wins are 21st in the country. Hayes’ 2.88 ERA is 36th in the country.
No. 5 seed St. John’s River State freshman pitcher Aaron Potter’s 1.99 ERA is ninth in the nation. Potter’s 25 games is fourth in the country and he strikes out 12.42 batters per game, 21st in Division II.
No. 6 seed Southeastern sophomore pitcher Casey Perrenoud’s 10 wins are the second-most in Division II. His five complete games are third in the country and he is tied for most shutouts in the country with four.
His 2.31 ERA is 20th in the country.
No. 7 seed South Arkansas’s Trace Shoup’s 83 RBI are fifth in the nation. The sophomore’s 89 hits are ninth in the nation.
Shoup’s six triples are 13th in the country. His .389 batting average is ninth in Division II.
No. 8 seed Lackawanna is led on the mound by Kyle Scott. Scott’s 105 strikeouts are second in the nation. He is 7-2 this season. Scott’s 14.17 strikeouts per game are seventh in the country.
No. 9 seed Glendale’s Andrew Biddie is third in the country with 44 stolen bases and leads the country for fewest outs on steals with 11.
No. 10 seed Frederick freshman pitcher Chris Durkin has a 2.14 ERA, 14th in the country. His two shutouts are seventh in the country.
Durkin is 8-0 on the season and has not made a fielding error all season.
Action begins with opening ceremonies on Friday night and the first game Saturday is at 10 a.m.
