When Enid’s Markas Tommy committed to Southern Nazarene University over the weekend, he became the first Marshallese football player from Enid to commit to play college football.
Current Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck said in a pregame speech while coaching Western Michigan that trailblazers are those who blaze trails for others to follow — that fits Tommy, a defensive back.
With his commitment, Tommy became a trailblazer for others in the Marshallese community.
“As a Marshallese growing up, I felt like I needed to represent my community and my island,” Tommy said. “I’m mainly doing it for the people. As a freshman going to senior year, I really hope that I was able to be an example for other Marshallese kids to follow their dream of playing a college sport or whatever passion they desire.”
Tommy has seen an increase in Marshallese playing sports and thinks it’s good for the community.
“I think it’s awesome seeing more and more Marshallese kids playing sports,” he said. “I think it just shows how much love and impact they put into the community.”
After posting an article on recent Enid commitments on Facebook, there was an outpouring of support from the Marshallese community towards Tommy.
To him, it drove home exactly how big this is.
“It means a lot to me seeing the love from the community and how much of an impact I’ve had on it,” he said.
The journey to committing isn’t easy for anyone and became harder after Tommy lost his father during his sophomore year.
“After my pops had passed away football has really been a big part of my life. So everything I do will be for him and this community,” he said. “After he had passed, a part of me had been broken. He was the main reason I love the game of football, so I kept playing every snap for him. Without him and my family, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Ever since then, Tommy has dedicated his playing, as well as his commitment, to his late father
“A lot of it has been about him,” Tommy said. “I try to make sure I put his legacy and our family out there to bring an impact to this community.”
In his senior season, Tommy had 70 tackles, five pass breakups, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Tommy will sign with Southern Nazarene on Feb. 1 at Enid High School.
