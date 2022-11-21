With the playoffs quickly coming to an end, only a few area school remain. There were still big performances by area players, though.
Timberlake's Merric Judd scored eight times in the Tigers 64-24 win over Maud on Friday night.
Judd ran for 253 yards on 33 carries and completed a 17-yard pass. Judd also caught two passes for 28 yards and intercepted a pass as Timberlake moved on to the Class C semi-finals.
Pioneer's Caden Humphries capped off his season with a 407-yard day on Friday night n the Mustangs' 68-52 loss to Dewar.
Humphries ran the ball 31 times and scored five touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 41 yards, made eight tackles and had an interception.
In a 45-0 win over Waurika, OBA quarterback Bodie Bodstun completed 17 of his 20 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Boydstun also ran 10 times for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Boydstun also punted for OBA, landing one punt inside the 20-yard line.
OBA running back Ian Eastin ran for 92 yards and a score in the win for OBA. OBA's Jud Cheatham ran for 23 yards and caught seven passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Cheatham also had an interception and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Fairview's Blake Perez scored five times for the Yellowjackets in the 46-14 win over Christian Heritage.Perez ran 39 times for 318 yards.
In a 22-0 loss to Laverne, Gavin Hooten ran for 63 yards on 15 carries, caught seven passes for 65 yards, made nine tackles with an interception and punted twice, both times pinning Laverne inside the 20-yard line.
