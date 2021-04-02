The 2021 All-State boys basketball teams have been announced by the Oklahoma Coaches Association and Garber's T.J. Bennett was selected to be a member of the Small East All-State Boys Basketball Team.
Bennett was also named Class A Small West All-Star after averaging 21.6 points per game during his senior season. Covinton-Douglas guard Gloire Houmba was named to the team as well.
The 2021 All-Star game will be played on July 29 with the Small West and Small East teams playing at 7 p.m. and the Large East and West teams playing at 8:30. The location of the game has not yet been determined.
