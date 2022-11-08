September 26 is a day Timberlake coach Brian Severin won't soon forget. That's because its the day the coach, now in his 29th year, went in for a triple bypass surgery at the Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.
The surgery took six hours. Severin said he was running practice for the fifth and sixth-graders in Timberlake when he felt lightheaded and couldn't catch his breath.
His wife Cindy, said the two were going to get the problem checked out.
The Severin's went to Oklahoma City, where Brian got a heart cath to see if there was any blockage.
"The doctor said I had three arteries that were 90% or better blocked," Severin said. "I tried to talk him into waiting until January when football season was over, but he said 'no, this is something you can't put off because you might not live to see January.' That opened my eyes."
Once he heard those words, he was stunned.
"I didn't think it was that serious," Severin siad. "I knew something was wrong, but when he said how serious it was, it opens your eyes. There's more to football and that sounds weird coming from a football coach."
In his downtime, Severin siad he watched a lot of TV — The Office, Gunsmoke and Seinfeld were some of his favorites.
"The surgery itself was pretty hard, but being away from the boys and the team was probably harder," Severin said. "I's been tough."
Now, seven weeks later, Timberlake is preparing for two joyous occasions — one, the home playoff game against Geary this weekend, and the other being the return of Severin to the sidelines.
After being told to avoid the sidelines for six weeks by his doctor, Severin made his return to practice on Monday.
"The doctor told me to stay out for six weeks," he said. "We are right at six weeks."
While Severin was off, his assistant coaches, son Tyler Severin, baseball coach Garrett Powell and Josh Worman
"I've been blessed with have three really good assistant coaches," he said."They have done an outstanding job and kept the boys on target and focused. All three of them played for me so they know it really good."
Severin attended one game int he six weeks, sitting in the press box when Timberlake played Sharon-Mutual.
"I've never coached from the press box," Severin siad. "But that's what I'll do, because it's what he told me to do. It's different up there, but at least I can be with them before the game and at half time."
The game against Tyrone, a 52-0 win, was the first time Severin has missed a game in his 29 years as the head coach.
"I've never missed a game until this year," he said. "I've always been there, if I was sick or whatever I still went. This is a different deal."
One of the games Severin missed was Timberlake's lone loss of the season, a 44-32 loss against Waynoka.
Severin said he might have to tweak his coaching style a little, per doctors orders.
"He told me to not get worked up and stay kinda calm," Severin said. "I don't think he has ever seen me coach, but being up in the press box will probably help. I'm much more calm in the press box."
While Severin said he feels good, a few things still persist.
"The leg they took the vein out of is killing me," he said. "I think everyone healed up the way it should, or at least that's what they told me."
While he has always had a goal in mind, the time off and health scare gave Severin a different outlook.
"That (retiring) crossed my mind, obviously," he said. "I had in my mind I was going to go x amount of years,b ut I'm just going to go year by year."
