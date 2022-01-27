HELENA, Okla. — For just the second time in Timberlake’s history, J.J. Pippin was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association (OCA) 11-man All-State roster alongside head coach Brian Severin after a state championship run in 2021.
Severin, who just completed his 29th season with the program, was named an all-state coach for the first time in his career. Pippin was selected as a running back, where he’s been a four-year starter for the Tigers. The athletic tailback turned it up a notch during his senior campaign on a Tigers offense that looked unstoppable during an 11-game stretch of mercy-rules on their way to the Class C title game.
In the playoffs, Pippin scored 15 times in four games, with 12 of those coming on the ground and three through the air. In the semi-finals against Tyrone, Pippin found the endzone six times, with four of those scores coming on plays of 25 yards or more.
“The best thing is he’s such a good kid,” Severin said about Pippin. “He’s always worked extra hard in the room — even when he really doesn’t need to be, he’s in there anyways. He always wanted to get better, he’s a very coachable young man, and that’s why he’s able to do what he’s been able to do today.”
In the state championship game against Mountain View-Gotebo, the star running back had three rushing touchdowns in the first half alone, including a 61-yard score late in the first quarter. Timberlake would take a 36-22 lead into halftime and then held off the Tigers in the second half to secure the win.
Timberlake’s perfect season avenged a devastating loss to Tyrone in the 2020 title game. Pippin suffered an injury in the previous game which limited his explosiveness significantly in the game.
In his final season with the program, Pippin came back stronger and helped lead the Tigers to their second state title and first since 2009. That was also the last time Timberlake had a player named to the all-state team, when Trevor Ross was selected as a fullback.
Meanwhile, Severin will join the list of few 8-man football coaches to be selected to the all-state team.
“Not a lot of coaches get to do this,” he said. “So I’m lucky and I’m honored to do this.”
Class B and C All-Star teams released
The OCA also recognized a pair of other Tigers for stellar performances this season. Timberlake signal caller Ethan Jenlink and defensive end Cade Severin (Brian’s nephew) were named to the Class C All-Star team.
“We’ve had a very successful year and it’s all because of the boys’ hard work and good attitudes,” Severin said. “That kind of stuff happens when you’re a coachable kid.”
Here’s a list of the area athletes who were named to the Class B and Class C All-Star teams:
Timberlake — QB Ethan Jenlink, RB JJ Pippin, DL Cade Severin; Ringwood — WR Cesar Charqueno; Pioneer — LB Dakota Wingo, DB David Nagel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.