Timberlake capped off its second undefeated season in program history to take home the gold ball with a 48-36 win over Mountain View-Gotebo in the Class C title game on Friday night.
The Tigers cruised through the regular season in dominant fashion, and continued that success into the postseason where they came away with runaway wins in the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Tigers entered the season with all the pressure on them to finally break through and win it all after last season’s heartbreaking loss to Tyrone in the championship game.
Still, Timberlake met and even likely exceeded many of the expectations that were set out for them during their championship-or-bust season.
Here’s a breakdown of some key numbers from Timberlake’s championship run:
114
Timberlake didn’t win the state championship on offense alone. In fact, the defense proved to be one of the key ingredients for the Tigers’ success, allowing 114 points on the year. That equates to 8.1 points per game during their march to the title, and the team only allowed one of their opponents to score more than 20 points (Mountain View-Gotebo with 36).
They allowed 50 points total during their four playoff games with two shutouts.
Timberlake shut out half of its opponents this season and had 11 games end by way of the mercy rule.
77
During a stretch that started with a 54-6 win over Waukomis on Sept. 10, the Tigers went 77 days without playing a complete football game. After opening with wins over Covington-Douglas and Ringwood, Timberlake mercy-ruled 11 straight opponents including its first three playoff matchups to make it into the championship game.
Timberlake’s next game that lasted until the final buzzer didn’t come until the state championship game.
801
Mountain View-Gotebo was putting together a dominant season of its own before falling in the finals. The Tigers scored 801 points this season, which ranks eighth all time by a team in a single season, according to iwasatthegame.com.
Only Dewar (870 in Class B) scored more points this season.
Timberlake finished with 731 points on the year, which ranks second in school history after putting up 737 during their championship run in 2009.
The number of wins Timberlake’s 2022 senior class had during their freshman season. Since then, they’ve won 37 games with just five losses, an 88% winning percentage. The team graduates six seniors — J.J. Pippin, Ethan Jenlink, Cade Severin, Jacob Diller, Colten Lormand and Grayson Jaeger.
209
Timberlake head coach Brian Severin surpassed 200 career wins with a 59-14 win over Welch on Oct. 1. Severin has spent all 29 of his coaching seasons with the Tigers and has a 65% winning percentage with the program in addition to two state titles (2009 and 2021).
