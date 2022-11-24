Timberlake is one win away from a shot at a state title. To get there, the Tigers will have to take down undefeated Tipton on Friday at Alex.
Timberlake, winners of six games in a row since a 44-37 loss to Waynoka, comes in off a 64-24 win over Maud in the quarterfinals and a 62-6 win over Geary int he first round.
Tipton, the winners of District C-2, got to the semifinals after defeating Medford, 54-6 in the first round and Maysville, 66-8 last week.
In the six games since Timberlake’s last loss, the Tigers are averaging 57 points per game, including a shutout of Sharon-Mutual, 46-0.
Over that span, Timberlake has scored more than 50 points in all but the Sharon-Mutual win and have scored at least 60 points in its last two games.
Over that six-week span, the Tigers are holding teams to 13 points per game. If you take out the 34 points Timberlake allowed to Buffalo in a 58-34 win, only 44 point have been scored against the Tigers since the loss to Waynoka.
Tipton hasn’t allowed more than eight points since week three. In those first three weeks, Tipton only allowed a total of 44 points.
Since then, Tipton has shutout six teams, including five shutouts in a row and have only allowed a total of 22 points since week three.
Timberlake is 6-1 against playoff teams this season including the playoffs, while Tipton is 6-0 against playoff teams this season.
Both teams played against Medofrd and Geary this season. Timberlake defeated Medford, 54-6, in the regular season finale and beat Geary, 62-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
Tipton defeated Medford, 54-6, in the first round of the playoffs and beat Geary, 50-0, on Oct. 7.
The winner will play for a state title on Dec. 2 at a location TBA against either Waynoka or Mountain View-Gotebo.
