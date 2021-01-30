Handing out honors and awards during a pandemic has the comforting feel of returning to a degree of normalcy. For nearly that reason alone the Enid News & Eagle is happy to announce this year’s 8-man player and coach of the year as well as members of the 8-man football first- and second-teams and honorable mentions.
It was a near-Herculean task the players, coaches, parents and administrators accomplished in getting through the football season under such circumstances. In that regard, every single one of them have proven award-worthy.
The 8-man football season provided plenty of exciting moments this past year and deep runs into the playoffs. Timberlake High School’s Tigers epitomized the prowess of 8-man football in Northwest Oklahoma and 8-man coaches acknowledged that in their voting.
It was a clean sweep for Timberlake in the individual award categories with junior JJ Pippin voted 8-man Northwest Oklahoma player of the year and Tigers head coach Brian Severin coach of the year.
Timberlake went undefeated in the regular season and advanced to the Class C championship game, suffering its only loss of the season in the title game, falling to Tyrone.
While the Tigers had a slew of playmakers, Pippin was frequently the catalyst for an offense that averaged exactly 50 points per games as the Tigers frequently simply overwhelmed their opponents.
Pippin rushed for 1,157 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry and rushed for 21 touchdowns. He also was a receiving threat, with 455 yards receiving and five touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per catch.
On defense, Pippin was among the team leaders in tackles.
The only downside to Pippin’s season came when the District C-3 MVP suffered an ankle injury on a horse-collar tackle in Timberlake’s 38-12 semifinal win over Buffalo. He was at less than full strength for the title game.
“It was very apparent in the state championship when JJ was injured and not 100%,” said Severin. “His injury greatly changed our offense as well as our defense.”
Severin, who just finished his 27th year as head coach at Timberlake, said Pippin has both the talent and work ethic to succeed.
“JJ is one of the most talented young men I have gotten to coach,” he said. “He is an extremely hard-worker and a real joy to have on our team. JJ is one of those kids who always wants to get better. He is in the weight room, practices hard and is very coachable.
“The best thing about JJ was that he was a junior and is looking forward to a hopefully healthy and very productive senior year next fall.”
Severin: Award is ‘really special’
Severin is not only the dean of area 8-man coaches, he is also the area’s reigning all-time active leader in wins. His 12-1 season put him just four wins away from 200 at Timberlake. Severin is 196-114 all-time at the Helena school.
The Tigers came within one win of adding a second state title to their trophy case and Severin’s resume. Timberlake, under Severin, previously claimed a state championship in 2009.
“I am very honored to receive this award,” he said. “Anytime you are voted on by your peers it means a lot more. Northwest Oklahoma has some really good coaches, to be selected by them as coach of the year is really special to me.”
He was quick to share the spotlight of the award with his players and fellow coaches.
“We were able to have an outstanding year because of some really talented young men,” he said. “Our seniors — Dylan Schlup, Dalton Leierer, Cameron Brewer and Cade Redding – provided great leadership for us and played with great determination all year.
He also acknowledged his underclassmen.
“Our juniors — Ethan Jenlink, JJ Pippin, Cade Severin, Colten Lorman and Jacob Diller — are also very gifted … Our sophomores — Jadon Adkisson, Merric Judd, Carter Sands, Brayden Ross and Connor Griffen all played great … and our lone freshman, Pete Gwinn, is going to be counted next fall to play quite a bit,” he said.
He wasn’t done handing out plaudits.
“I have been blessed here at Timberlake to have some outstanding assistant coaches who have helped me tremendously,” he said. “Josh Worman, defensive coach, Garett Powell helps me with the offense, Chance Grider helps with our defense and Sage Powers is our spotter is our spotter on Friday night. I couldn’t get it down without all of them.
The connection between Severin and the community was never more evident than when the Tigers’ stadium was named after him.
Severin’s ties to the area pre-date his coaching tenure.
Severin played for and attended Helena-Goltry High School, including the school’s 1980 state title game.
“I have been very blessed to coach in a community like Timberlake,” he said.
“I have always had great support and this community loves football. This makes coaching fun and rewarding when you have an atmosphere like this.”
Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet was runner-up for coach of the year.
Cherokee’s Damien Lobato finished a close second behind Pippin in player of the year voting.
All-NW Oklahoma 8-man First Team
Weston Carl, Covington-Douglas
Ty Dennett, Pioneer
Ethan Jenlink, Timberlake
James Kroll, Covington-Douglas
Damien Lobato, Cherokee
Drake McMillan, Medford
Tate Schuermann, Medford
Jacob Smith, Pioneer
Parker Smith, Covington-Douglas
Nic Snodgrass, Kremlin-Hillsdale
John Theophilus PC-Hunter
Cooper Wieden, Waukomis
Second Team
T.J. Bennett, Garber
Kayleb Darst, Garber
Treavor Green, Cherokee
Merric Judd, Timberlake
Lake Lyon, Cherokee
Robert Newberg, Pioneer
Dylan Schlup, Timberlake
Gunner Sharp, Garber
Charlten Smith, Cherokee
Avery Wallace, Ringwood
Ricky Woodruff, Waukomis
Honorable Mention
Cherokee: Ruston James, Matthew Reeves; Covington-Douglas: Tristen Griffen, Hunter Kegin, Peyton Mitchell; DCLA: Cade Light, Dawson Silks; Garber: Tydonte Chester; Okeene: Miles Howe; Pioneer: Leyton Parker, Sean Rich, Cody Smith, Dakota Wingo; Pond Creek-Hunter: Corbin Burnham, Chayce Elson, Ethan Ensminger; Ringwood: Jaxson Meyer; Timberlake: Dalton Leierer, Colten Lormand, Cade Severin.
