LAMONT — Timberlake made the most of the times it had the ball Thursday, beating Deer Creek-Lamont 48-0 in a District C-3 matchup.
The Tigers only ran nine plays in the game, which ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule. They scored four offensive touchdowns, as well as one on defense and one on special teams.
J.J. Pippin and Merric Judd each scored twice in the first quarter as Timberlake built up a 32-0 lead.
Pippin scored on a 13-yard run and a 57-yard pass from Ethan Jenlink. Judd scored on an interception return and a 42-yard punt return.
Carter Sands ran 23 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers, while Blake Choate added a 3-yard scoring run.
Timberlake managed 165 yards on its nine plays, while DCLA could generate just 26 yards on 27 plays.
The Tigers, 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district, will be at home against Medford next week. DCLA, 0-6 and 0-3, will be on the road at Bluejacket.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 48, MEDFORD 0
MEDFORD — Kaiden Fisher scored three touchdowns Thursday to lead Wesleyan Christian to a 48-0 District C-3 win at Medford.
Fisher carried the ball 11 times for 210 yards and touchdowns of 52, 51 and 15 yards.
The home-standing Cardinals couldn't muster much offense, as they managed just 87 yards in the game, which ended in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule. Caden Keller gained 67 yards rushing to pace Medford.
Medford, 2-3 overall and 2-1 in district, will play at Timberlake next week.
CHEROKEE 36, WAUKOMIS 30
CHEROKEE — Cherokee broke a three-game losing streak Thursday with a 36-30 win over Waukomis.
Cherokee had only scored 50 points all season and had been shut out in three of the previous five games. The 36 points matches the team's season high, first scored in a 36-6 win over Sharon-Mutual in the second game of the season.
The Chiefs sealed the win with two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one on Waukomis' final drive.
The game was a tight contest throughout, with the teams tied 22-22 at the half.
"We were just happy to get away with the win," Cherokee coach Bryce Schanbacher said.
The 30 points Waukomis scored was the team's most since scoring 36 in a 56-36 loss to Waynoka to open the season.
Cherokee improves to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in District B-2. The Chiefs will play at Okeene next week.
Waukomis, 0-6 and 0-1, has lost seven in a row dating back to last season. Also the Chiefs, they will be at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.