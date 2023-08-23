Enid News & Eagle

The Timberlake Tigers will hit the road in Week 0 when they take on the Covington-Douglas Wildcats on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Covington-Douglas.

Timberlake secured the 28-26 victory over the Wildcats in last year’s game.

The Tigers are coming off a 11-2 season, including a 64-32 loss to Tipton in the playoffs last year.

DCLA and Kremlin-Hillsdale will open their seasons on Thursday at Kremlin-Hillsdale.

In the first year under James Worley, Kremlin-Hillsdale was 1-9 last season. DCLA was 0-10 last season and have a new head coach heading into 2023, Mike Claflin.

Kremlin-Hillsdale won the matchup 42-0 last season.

