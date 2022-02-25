Timberlake’s boys will be quite familiar with Tyrone when the two Class C football powers meet in a Class B Area I losers bracket quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Woodward.
The Tigers (17-9) defeated Tyrone (17-7), 64-14 in the Class C football semifinals, avenging a 41-20 loss to the Bobcats in the championship game the year before.
“We obviously had a lot of motivation when we played them in football, and in turn they will have a lot of motivation to avenge that loss,” said Timberlake coach Kale Pierce. “The two groups respect each other a lot.”
Pierce said both teams played physical defense that might have been expected from football powers.
Timberlake and Tyrone, though, differ in offensive approaches.
The Bobcats rely heavily on Roberto Hernandez, who is averaging 20 points a game.
The Tigers rely on balance. Six different players have scored in double digits during the last two games of the playoffs.
Merric Judd is averaging 14.8 points during the postseason, followed by Jack McCoy (10.6), J.J. Pippin (9.8), Avery Wallace (6.5), Kade Severin (6.2) and Chase Pierce (4.0).
“That hasn’t been unusual for us,” said coach Pierce about the playoff balance. “If somebody takes away one or two guys, it doesn’t take away from our game. Merric Judd is unselfish. He handles that well. He will set screens and get rebounds. In the past we might have relied too much on one or two players. That put pressure on guys who were not used to it (scoring).”
Pierce said Hernandez will get his points, but “we can’t let him beat us.”
“You just try to keep him honest and do a good job on the other guys so somebody doesn’t beat you,” he said. “You don’t want Hernandez to get 40.
“At this time of year, you just want to be making your shots and you want to make their shots as tough as possible.”
Tyrone lost to Leedey, 42-35 in the regional winners bracket finals at Hammon. That ended an eight-game winning streak, which included playoff wins over Beaver, 62-30; Boise City, 52-36; and Forgan, 44-35.
The Tigers are in the area tournament for the first time since 2018 after being eliminated in the regional losers bracket semifinals the past three seasons.
Pierce said the difference has been mental toughness and the ability to finish. The difference between the last three years and now was evident in the wins over Balko in both the district (45-39) and regional (55-49 overtime) finals.
“We have been a lot more physically mindset,” Pierce said. “We talked a lot about finishing the deal, which we didn’t have in the past.”
Pierce said the Tigers’ depth wore down Balko in the overtime period where they were getting rebounds they weren’t in past playoffs. The Bison had four starters with four fouls, which allowed Timberlake to be more aggressive going to the rim.
“Aggressive play can lead to foul trouble,” he said. “We were able to speed up the game, which benefited us.”
Timberlake is trying to complete a triple crown of sports championships. The Tigers won the state cross country championship in October.
“Timberlake teams learn how to win,” Pierce said. “It carries over from sport to sport.”
Timberlake started the season 4-4 as they transition into basketball.
“Things are starting to come together at the right time,” Pierce said.
He said the games being set back a day by the OSSAA didn’t affect the Tigers that much.
“Our kids are hard to faze,” Pierce said. “It helps to have an extra day to prepare, but Tyrone does, too. It doesn’t make a huge difference one way or the other.”
