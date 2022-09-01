Enid News & Eagle
No. 1-ranked and defending Class C state champion Timberlake will be going for its 23rd straight regular season victory and its 16th straight overall when the Tigers visit defending District B-2 champion Ringwood at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Tigers had to hold off Covington-Douglas, 28-26 in their season opener last week with quarterback Avery Wallace running for 120 yards and one touchdown and throwing for another.
Merric Judd rushed for 87 yards, had 51 yards receiving and had a 44-yard halfback pass. Carter Sands scored twice — once on a three-yard run and the other a 32-yard pass from Wallace.
It’s the season opener for Ringwood, which is coming off its first district championship in 49 years. It will be the debut of new coach Eric Bradley, who was 24-19 at Wewoka the past three seasons.
Bradley said in the preseason he will run the same read-option attack the Red Devils used last season with quarterback Jaxon Meyer, who led the team to a 9-2 record last season.
Timberlake coach Brian Severin told the Tigers after the Covington-Douglas game to expect an even tougher game from Ringwood.
Timberlake has won the last two meetings, 52-6 and 38-0. The Tigers lead the series, 18-5.
Pond Creek-Hunter, coming off a 20-14 overtime loss to Okeene Friday, will host Deer Creek-Lamont at 7 p.m. The visiting Eagles fell to Kremlin-Hillsdale, 42-0 last week.
Both teams have new coaches — Tanner Bowman, Pond Creek-Hunter and James Jones, DCLA.
The homesteading Panthers got touchdowns from Harrison Stapleton and Ethan Ensminger against Okeene.
Pond Creek-Hunter has won the last seven meetings, including a 52-0 shutout last season. They lead the series, 26-7. The Eagles’ last win was 32-6 rout in 2003.
