Chisholm (0-1) at Kingfisher (1-1)
After a 68-15 loss to Fairview in week one, Chisholm is still searching for the first win of the Kimes Gilbert era.
“It will be a physical game,” Gilbert said. “It will be a good test, especially for our guys up front against a very physical opponent.”
Even though Chisholm ended up losing, one bright spot was the play of freshman cornerback Brandon Taylor. In Taylor’s first varsity action, he intercepted two passes from Fairview last week.
In last year’s match up with Kingfisher, the Longhorns suffered a 48-8 loss while in an 0-10 season. It’s been 12 games since the last time Chisholm won on Nov. 6, 2020, 41-6 over Alva.
Kingfisher lost to Clinton in week zero before defeating Weatherford, 38-21 in week one.
This is the second meeting of these two teams since 2013.
After this, Kingfisher has a bye week before heading to Perkins-Tryon. Chisholm will take on NOAH-Tulsa.
Yale (1-0) at OBA (2-0)
OBA is on the road for the second week in a row after a 48-20 win over Southwest Covenant. OBA QB Bodie Boydstun has thrown for 426 yards and five scores over the Trojans’ first two games and has rushed for 145 yardas and four scores.
“They have a new head coach and are physical,” said OBA coach Chris Cayot. “They do a good job running and with play action and have good athletes, its probably better to play them early while they are still learning their new system.”
OBA RB Jud Cheatham has rushed for 185 yards and four scores with the OBA offense averaging 415 yards per game.
“Jud and Bodie are the two guys who would battle to be the hardest working on our team,” Cayot said. “Everything Jud gets he deserves, he isn’t very big but he is a powder keg and full of power.”
After this, OBA is at Seiling before coming home to host Waukomis.
Waukomis (1-0) at
No. 1 Timberlake (2-0)
Timberlake received all seven first place votes in this week’s AP poll after starting its season with a 28-26 win over C-D and a 68-18 over Ringwood last week.
“We still have work to do,” said Timberlake coach Brian Severin. “From game one to two, we improved because our effort was better. We are concerned about this week because Waukomis is much improved from years past.”
“Their running back is pretty tough and the QB is a good athlete,” he said. “They play harder and are playing with more effort than we’ve seen before. We are going to have to play well and keep getting better each week.”
Waukomis didn’t receive votes in the poll this week. but after a 44-14 win over Buffalo in week one, an upset of the top-ranked Tigers could vault them into the poll.
“They are a really good team,” said Waukomis head coach Rustin Donaldson. “They graduated a lot but they reload and not rebuild. Everyone expects them to be in mix in class C.”
“Coming in at 1-0, our momentum is building and we can use this game as a measuring stick. We were 0-10 last year and the seniors were 1-29,” Donaldson said. I don’t care who we played that was a big win for us.”
Waukomis welcomes Kremlin-Hillsdale next week while Timberlake hosts DCLA.
