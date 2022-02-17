Timberlake promises not to be intimidated when the 15-8 Tigers face 23-0 and No. 2-ranked Mountain View-Gotebo at 8 p.m. Thursday at a regional winners bracket game at Okeene.
The Tigers beat the MV-G Tigers, 48-36 in the Class C state football championship game last December. Those who didn’t play football would lead Timberlake to the state cross country championship.
“One good thing about this group is that they won’t shy away from a challenge,” said Timberlake coach Kale Pierce. “I’m not going to make any guarantees, but they are going to have to earn it if they are going to beat us.
“We have seen them athletically and we know we can hang with them. We respect them, but we don’t come in fearing them. We played our tails off to beat them in football … maybe that gives us a little confidence that we deserve to be on the same court as them.”
Both teams defend well and have good balance and are consistent, Pierce said. Pierce estimates Timberlake will probably have to be in at least the 50s to win.
The T-Tigers outlasted Balko, 45-38 in their district finals. Mountain View-Gotebo routed Okeene, 64-15. The MVG-Tigers have allowed 50 or more points only three times this season.
“We need to keep them below their average,” Pierce said. “We will have to play better offensively than we did last week.”
The parallel championship seasons are a sign of a mental toughness that might have been lacking in the past, Pierce said.
“They have learned a lot of things and winning is one of those things,” Pierce said. “We have some toughness that we always haven’t had in the past when we needed to make a stop or get a rebound or when you have to make a play. All the guys have done it at this level. They can take it another gear when you have to be tough and you have to do what you need to do to win.”
Timberlake has been eliminated at the regional losers bracket semifinals the last three years. A year ago, the Tigers won their district but lost two straight at regionals to end their season.
The Tigers — instead of having eight players as they had a few years ago — can go with an eight-man rotation of diversity.
Having a late start (played four games with just two days of practice) hurt Timberlake early, but Pierce is hoping the Tigers are peaking at the right time.
“Saturday was a game that we have lost in the last couple of years,” Pierce said. “We got over the hurdle that we couldn’t get over the last few years. We had to learn a lot of things on the fly and that made us more battle tested.”
Jack McCoy, who led the Tigers with 15 against Balko, has seen his scoring average rise the past eight games. Pierce describes him as a “hard-working, smart kid.”
Avery Wallace, a transfer from Ringwood, has brought the toughness Pierce was seeking. He had three or four key rebounds late to seal the win. He is a good passer.
Merrill Judd is the team’s leading scorer. He is beginning to learn to play more under control, Pierce said, and “letting the game come to him and using his athleticism at the right time for the good of all.”
J.J. Pippin, the star of the football finals, “is the hardest working kid I’ve ever had,” Pierce said. Like Wallace, he is a strong defender and rebounder.
Cade Severin is “another tough kid who is finding his stride,” Pierce said. “He is a threat in the low post we haven’t had in the past.”
Sophomore Chase Pierce has been an effective floor leader. He is an improved shooter and is patient about taking a shot.
“We are peaking at the right time,” said coach Pierce. “Everybody is figuring out their role or niche, and they have all shown they can contribute offensively.”
The Timberlake/Mountain View-Gotebo winner will play the Goodwell/Kremlin-Hillsdale winner at 8 p.m. Saturday at Fairview. The loser will play the Waynoka-Shidler winner at 8 p.m. Friday at Fairview.
