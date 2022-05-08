OKLAHOMA CITY — Timberlake’s boys capped a star-studded 2021-22 school year by finishing second in the Class A boys state track meet for the second straight year.
The Tigers had 98 points to finish behind Ringling, which had 117. Timberlake came into the meet with state championships in cross country, football and powerlifting.
“The kids worked really hard,” said Tigers coach Kelly McCoy. “We were a little disappointed to come out second, but it’s been an incredible year.”
Timberlake’s lone gold medal came in the 1,600 relay where Blake Choate, Pete Gwin, Merric Judd and J.J. Pippin were clocked in 3:34.07.
The 400 relay of Avery Wallace, Carter Sands, Judd and Pippin — running only for the second time together — was third in 44.85.
Other Timberlake medalists Saturday were Pippin, third, 100, 11.04 and second, 200, 22.81; Judd, third, 800, 2:03.19 and 400, 50.67; Payton Glenn, seventh, 1,600, 4:54.25; and Jack McCoy, eighth, 1,600, 4:54.34.
“I thought our times were pretty good,” McCoy said. “There were some other kids from Northwest Oklahoma that ran some incredible times to knock us down some spots in the 800 and 200. We took 12 boys and 10 went home with medals, that’s pretty good.”
Medford’s Eli Gonzales won the 800 in 1:56.91, was second in the 400 in 49.65 and fourth in the 200 (22.92).
Solomon Bishop of Garber was second in the 100 (11.02) and sixth in the 200 (23.19).
Owen Duffy of Lomega won the 200 in 22.59.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Creighton Hofen was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 42.80.
Drummond’s Brinley Buchanan was a double winner in Class A girls, taking the 100 in 12.51 and the 200 in 25.95. She anchored the 400 relay, which was fourth in 52.70. Macie Fleer, McKayla Wofford and Brinna Clark rounded out the relay.
“Brinley was on fire,” said Lady Bulldog coach Mark Boyd. “She dominated. She was very low-keyed, but she came in confident and relaxed.”
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s quartet of Conley Cayot, Zoe Holmes, Cooper Cayot and Reese Westrope was third in both the 400 relay (52.64) and 1,600 relay (4:22.97).
Conley Cayot was sixth in the long jump (15-7¼) and Holmes was seventh in the 200 (27.62).
“I thought the kids did a good job,” said OBA coach Alan Ford. “Everybody showed resiliency by competing hard, some with injuries. I’m proud of them.”
Chisholm’s girls, which came into Saturday with the 3A girls lead with 30 points, ended up in third with 61 points, just two behind runner-up Crossings Christian.
The Lady Longhorns were fourth in the 400 relay (50.29) with the quartet of Paden Pasby, Jayden Streck, Anna Burns and Jemilla Castillo.
CHS was 3-4-5 in the pole vault with Macie Andrews (9-6), Emma Tennell (9-0) and Pasby (9-0). Tennell won a jump-off for third.
Other CHS placers were Laiken Hackett, sixth, 100 hurdles, 16.47; Jessi McDowell, eighth, shot put, 32-11¼; and Addison Pecha, seventh, 800, 2:27.23.
The 1,600 relay was ninth in 4:21.84.
“We didn’t run poorly, we just didn’t score enough,” said Chisholm coach Jim Coleman. “Most people would be happy with third, but we were disappointed. Our expectations were a little bit higher. I am proud of the kids. They competed well. We just came up a little short.”
The Longhorn boys had two seventh-place finishers in Ryken Burrell, pole vault, 10-6; and Kellen Epps, 400, 5:11.
