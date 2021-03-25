BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to rally past Enid, 19-15 in a District 6A-3 baseball game that took more than three hours and 15 minutes.
The two teams combined for 25 hits (11 for Enid and 14 for Broken Arrow), nine errors (three for the Plainsmen and six for the homesteading Tigers) and 17 walks (12 given up by Plainsmen pitchers and five by Broken Arrow).
The Plainsmen dropped to 3-10 overall and 0-6 in district. The Tigers are 8-3 and 5-1.
Enid had given up 13 walks in a 13-1 loss to Broken Arrow Monday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Every Tiger starter had at least one walk. Seven of the 12 would score.
The Plainsmen got their first two home runs of the season — a three-run shot by Maddux Mayberry in the first and a two-run blast by Garrett Shull in the third, but it couldn’t overcome the big bats of Broken Arrow, who batted around the order three times.
“You couldn’t ask any more of our offense, that was the best offensive performance that we have had all year, by far,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “It was a big improvement (EHS had two hits Tuesday) and it was off some good pitching. It came down to being able to throw strikes. You’re not going to win games by walking that many people.’’
The Tigers sent up 15 batters in the 11-run fifth on five hits, four walks, two errors, a hit batsmen and a fielders choice.
Kade Matthews and Hayden Billingsley both had four RBI in the inning. Both also had three-RBI doubles. Matthews had a bases-loaed walk while Billingsley also had an RBI double. Both had six RBI on the day.
Every Plainsman either scored a run or had an RBI. EHS built up a 13-8 lead with six runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth. Reliever Jaxon Gregory shut down the Plainsmen in the fifth and sixth before giving up RBI doubles to Jake McCool and McGage Hartling in the seventh.
Kade Goeke was two-for-three with four runs scored and an RBI. Shull scored three times and had two RBI. McCool and Hartling were both two for four with two runs scored. McCool had two RBI and two doubles. Hartling had three RBI.
Jake Kennedy was two for five with an RBI and a run scored. Mayberry was two for four with four RBI. Aden Voitik had an RBI. James Humphrey scored a run.
“Baseball has its ups and downs,’’ Gore said. “We just have to keep at it and get both sides going at the same time. If we keep working at it, we will be able to do that.’’
EHS will visit Woodward at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting Piedmont Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Kennedy is scheduled to pitch for Enid, who beat the Boomers, 17-0 earlier this month.
