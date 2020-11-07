The Enid Plainsmen closed out their regular season on Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium with a 42-13 loss to Broken Arrow in a District 6A1-1 contest
It seemed likely the Plainsmen were going to be in for a long night when RJ Spears-Jennings took the opening kickoff 70 yards for the Tigers’ first score of the game. The junior wide receiver was unstoppable throughout the game, but particularly in the first half when he hauled in four pass for 101 yards receiving and two touchdown catches.
“We made too many mistakes.” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said after the game.
The Plainsmen (3-6, 1-5) had little to gain on paper by defeating Broken Arrow with next week’s first round playoff matchup against Tulsa Union being almost a certainty. But Enid’s goal for this game was never any different than it has been all season— compete in every game and improve.
“We’ve got to continue to improve.” Woods said, “The weight room and having a strength coach has really helped us to make those steps, but all-in-all it’s a process that we’re just in the beginning of really and we’ve just got to try to build on the successes and correct the failures.”
Enid’s defense came into Friday’s game following a disappointing performance against Edmond Santa Fe where it was unable to stop Wolves wide receiver Taylin Shettron. This week, it was Spears-Jennings’ turn.
Woods said the experience his defensive backs have been getting against these talented receivers is helpful, but at the end of the day it comes down to execution.
“At this point, like with these seniors, they are who they are.” Woods said, “For the young guys, being able to see it and have a chance to go on into next year and be better and be able to play it … hopefully we can do that, but flat out the receivers we’ve faced are extremely talented and we’re just not on the level that they are to be able to cover those guys consistently night in and night out.”
Once again the Plainsmen are left wondering what could’ve been after several possible momentum changing opportunities were missed due to mistakes.
On Enid’s second drive of the game, the Plainsmen drove to the Tigers’ 16-yard line when senior quarterback Blake Priest found Tykie Andrews in the corner of the end zone, but the pass was dropped, resulting in a turnover on downs.
“As a coaching staff, we’ve got to continue to work with those guys so that when they get more opportunities they make those plays.” Woods said, “But it ends up falling on us because we’ve got to be able to get those guys more confidence or help them continue to be better players so they can make plays. (Andrews is) going to be a big-time player. I’m happy with his improvement, but it’s my job to continue to help them develop and we’re just not quite there yet.”
The Plainsmen were able to score on their next possession — an 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Villa — but at that point they had already allowed Broken Arrow to score two touchdowns and trailed 14-7. Villa had a solid game on the ground and was often forced to make something out of nothing.
The Tigers (6-3, 4-2) would score two more times before the end of the half and held a comfortable 28-7 lead at halftime.
Despite bending several times in the second half, the Plainsmen defense only broke once, allowing a 4-yard touchdown run by Sanchez Banks — his second touchdown of the night. Enid was able to find the end zone again in the fourth quarter on a 36-yard completion to Andrews.
This season has been unique due to COVID-19 pandemic with limited crowds and surprise cancellations, but Woods says that he’s been happy with the support the Plainsmen have gotten regardless.
“It’s good that they’ve come out.” Woods said about the fans, “We’ve really needed them to come out and support the guys so that’s good. We’ve had limited attendance but it’s good to have a home game where you feel like you’re the home team and we’re thankful to have that.”T
The Plainsmen will need to find a way to play mistake-free football next week when they likely will be traveling to Tulsa Union for the first round of the 6A1 playoffs.
