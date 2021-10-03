Timberlake is the No. 2-ranked team in Class C football.
On Saturday, the Tigers showed that they’re not too bad in cross country either.
Timberlake had five runners in the top 10 in taking the Class A boys championship at the OBA-Chisholm Invitational with 24 points to 57 for runner-up Kremlin-Hillsdale.
The Tigers were first (Peyton Glenn, 17:54.78), third (Alec Ullrich, 18:40.47); fourth (Jack McCoy, 18:40.90); eighth (Chase Pierce, 19:58.75) and 10th (Merric Judd, 20:14.81).
“I don’t know what the key was,’’ said Glenn, who won the race by almost 30 seconds over Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Harris Keithly, who was timed in 18:23.59. “It was just natural I guess. I just felt good today.’’
Keithly was happy with his second-place finish.
“It was a good race,’’ he said. “I definitely felt I was going faster that last mile and that’s something that I have been working on lately — getting faster with every mile.”
Ullrich said he felt “great.”
“It hurts but it feels nice to win,” he said.
“It was a beautful day to run,” McCoy said. “We enjoy running this course.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale had two other medalists in Maddox Allison, ninth, 19:58.75 and Casen Purdy, 17th, 20:40.44.
Blake beat out Lomega, 43-48 for the girls Class A title.
Jael Lowery of Deer Creek-Lamont was second in a time of 14:06.34 over the two-mile course. Woodland’s Bridget Graham was the individual winner in 13:32.41.
“It felt good because I beat someone (Lomega’s Aubree Geisler) that usually runs faster than me,” Lowery said. “I ran pretty well … better than my other ones.”
Host OBA was paced by Kate Jantzen, who was 13th in 14:57.22, good for 13th place. Teammate Tadelech Short was 16th in 15:08.72. Both won medals for being in the top 20.
“I pushed myself to do my best,” Jantzen said. “The course (thanks to early morning rain) was a little rough and that made it a little bit of an endurance test. It was better than I have been doing and improvement is improvement.”
Chisholm (132) and OBA (145) were fourth and fifth in the boys Class 4A race. Heritage Hall beat out OKC Knights, 83-101 for the team title.
Christian Coody of North Rock Creek was the individual winner in 17:26.09.
“It feels good, but it wasn’t as good as I wanted,” he said.
OBA’s Matthew Smith was pleased with his third-place time of 17;57.06. The Trojans chose to move up a class in competition for the boys race.
“My cleats got a little brown, but they did the job,” Smith said. “We wanted to go against the best competition we can to prepare us for state. That’s where we will find the most competition.”
OBA had one other medalist — Eli Lichty — who was 13th in 18:43.88.
“I felt like both the boys and girls did pretty well,” said OBA coach Alan Ford. “We placed where we normally placed. It was an advantage for us today because we knew all the turns and the mud spots.”
Ethan Carpenter was Chisholm’s highest finisher with a 19:28.88, good for 24th.
“I was sick today so I did what I could,” Carpenter said.
Chisholm coach Jim Coleman was pleased that Chisholm’s top five finishers — Carpenter; Malachi Hisey, 25th, 19:29.59; Trenton Cheslic, 27th, 19:35.34; Owen Clark, 34th, 19:59.75 and Karsen Henniigh, 36th, 20:06.31 were all within 37 seconds of each other.
“We grouped together really well,” he said. “That’s what how we try to do it. I’m happy with the way we’re running. Ethan ran a real good race today.”
Kingfisher’s girls beat out Watonga, 46-104 for the Class 4A girls championship.
Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Kaylie Washko won the individual race in 12:11.09 while Laverne’s Kamryn Baggs was second in 12:18.75.
“I felt I could have done better,” Washko said. “I’m getting the same time over and over again. There’s always room for improvement. I need to push myself so I can do better in the future. I do feel great. I really love this course.”
Chisholm was seventh as a team with a 193. Lauren Nelson was the Lady Longhorns top finisher with a 14:40.09, good for 38th.
“I felt a little slow,” she said. “I had a goal to place, but I didn’t get there. I will get it next time.”
OBA will host a regional meet on Oct. 23.
