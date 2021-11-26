HELENA, Okla. — The Timberlake Tigers’ path to redeem last season’s loss in the state championship has brought them back to a familiar foe.
When Timberlake takes the field against Tyrone at 7 p.m. on Friday at Woodward High School, there will be more on the line than a spot in the state championship game on Dec. 3. Last year’s 42-21 to Tyrone was a shock for the Tigers after the dominant season they had up until that point.
The Tigers didn’t get the normal production they had seen out of running back J.J. Pippin, who played the game on an injured ankle. Pippin had 30 touchdowns on the season (over two per game) coming into the title match.
Defensively, the Bobcats were able to gash the Tigers in a way that no other team had been able to all season. They allowed four plays of 45 yards or more in the first two quarters of the game after only allowing two plays of 30 yards or more in the 12 games prior.
“We feel like we didn’t play our best game last year,” Timberlake head coach Brian Severin said. “We do have something to prove, and we have something to prove to ourselves and something to prove to them, that we can play better than we did last year.”
Timberlake has put together another dominant season that included its second straight undefeated regular season and a C-3 District title. The Tigers have only allowed two opponents to score more than twice on them this season and have seven shutouts.
The Tigers are now entering their third consecutive semifinal appearance, but they’ll be hoping for better luck than they’ve had in the past.
Two seasons ago, quarterback Ethan Jenlink broke his collarbone in the Tigers’ semifinal game, falling to Pond Creek-Hunter, 48-8. Last season, Timberlake made it past Buffalo with relative ease (38-12), but Pippin injured his ankle, which affected him in the championship game.
“The last few years we haven’t been very lucky,” Severin said. “So maybe the odds are for us this year.”
Severin said his team has been “100% healthy” so far this season. A big reason for that has been due to the lower number of snaps the Tigers’ starters have had to play this season. Timberlake has only had one game that wasn’t decided by more than 38 points, and that came in the season opener against Covington-Douglas.
Since then, it has had 10 straight games decided by mercy rule.
“We’ve got to be mentally be ready, because we haven’t seen anything like this all year. They’re very athletic and very talented, they play hard,” Severin said.
“You just have to be really focused when the game starts to not be shocked when they come right out and get right after you,” he said. “We know they’re gonna do that, so we just have to be ready to respond and get back after it with them also.”
The game will be broadcast live on 95.7 KXLS.
