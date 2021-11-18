HELENA, Okla — After last week’s shutout win, the Tigers have put themselves a game away from a potential rematch with defending state champion Tyrone, but with a red-hot Boise City coming to town on Friday, Timberlake head coach Brian Severin said the team will need to stay focused on the task at hand if they want to advance.
The Wildcats started off the season 0-5, but have since reeled off six-straight wins including a dominant 44-14 win over Maysville (7-4) in the first round of the playoffs.
They averaged 18.8 points per game during their losing streak and have more than doubled that in the six games since (44.6 points per game) to finish third in District C-1.
“We’ve talked about that,” Severin said. “They’re on a hot streak right now. Their record’s 6-5, but you can’t really go off of that, because they’ve been playing awfully well here lately. It’s gonna be a tough ball game for us.”
The Wildcats put up over 400 yards of total offense against Maysville, with over 213 yards coming on the ground.
Senior quarterback Oscar Ramos has come on strong as a dual-threat option late in the season for the Wildcats.
Ramos scored twice on the ground and twice through air .
Severin said Ramos is “probably the best athlete we’ve seen in a while.”
“They’re a pretty good size up front — the offensive line is pretty big, and their quarterbacks a really good athlete,” Severin said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of containing him. We’re probably going to have to do a good job of tackling.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers enter Friday’s game riding an 11-game winning streak after knocking off Oaks Mission, 54-0 in the first round.
The win was Timberlake’s third straight shutout, with each of those wins coming by over 50 points. The Tigers have shutout six of their 11 opponents so far this season.
Severin said the athleticism of the Wildcats’ backfield reminds him of the games against Covington-Douglas and Ringwood. Covington-Douglas put up 18 points on the Tigers, the most of any team this season.
Boise City will have the disadvantage of having to travel over 8 hours roundtrip for the game.
“That’s a big advantage when you win that,” Severin said. “We stress to these boys all the time that we have to win the district so we get to host those first two rounds, because that can make a big difference.”
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Helena. If Timberlake can survive, it could set up a rematch of last year’s Class C state championship if Tyrone can knock off Midway (8-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.