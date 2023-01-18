The No. 15 Timberlake boys will be counting on their defense to uphold the No. 1 seed for the Cherokee Strip Conference Tournament which tips off Thursday at Pioneer High School.
The Tigers, 15-1, will face Deer Creek-Lamont, 1-14, at 4:40 p.m. in the first round. Timberlake is allowing only 37.4 points per game.
“The one thing we can hang on our hat on is the way we defend,’’ said Tigers coach Kale Pierce. “I couldn’t be prouder of how hard we play. Even in the Ringwood game (47-40 loss on Dec. 16) we didn’t get out-worked, we got out-executed.’’
Timberlake fell to Cherokee, 42-30 in last year’s boys finals.
“It’s an honor to be the No. 1 seed,’’ Pierce said, “but it really doesn’t matter. There are several teams that are good enough to win.’’
Ringwood’s boys, 11-4 are the No. 3 seed and could be one of those top teams. The Red Devils are 1-1 against Timberlake. They took the Tigers to overtime before falling, 56-52 at the Pond Creek-Hunter Tournament.
Ringwood faces Medford (6-6) at 11:20 a.m. It took No. 2 seed 12-4 Lomega to the limit Tuesday before losing, 67-60.
Medford has won four of its last six games, but fell to Timberlake, 66-24 Tuesday.
Defending girls champion and No. 1 seed Lomega (15-1) is riding a streak of seven straight titles and 21 consecutive tournament wins. Cherokee coach Kristen Pruett’s 2015 Burlington team was the last team to beat the Lady Raiders, 61-50 in the 2015 finals.
“You got to be ready to play four good quarters of basketball, you got to be able to handle the pressure and not turn it over and you have to block out,’’ Pruett said on the keys to beating Lomega. “They are just a good ball club. You can’t key on one person.’’
Lomega has beaten the No. 2-seeded Lady Chiefs twice, 78-43 and 77-40. Cherokee (8-6) faces Ringwood (4-11) at 12:40 p.m.
Lomega (15-1) plays DCLA (4-12) at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.
No. 20-ranked Kremlin-Hillsdale (10-5) faces Medford (4-8) at 10 a.m. A good tournament showing would be helpful with district pairings being announced Monday.
“If we’re still in the top 20, I think we would host a district,’’ said Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught. “I think Lomega is head and shoulders above everyone else, but after that it’s a competitive tournament. We know what to expect.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale fell to Lomega, 61-26 in last year’s finals.
Medford, 4-8, lost to the Lady Broncs, 65-20 on Jan. 10.
The No. 2-ranked Lady Broncs have lost one to No. 3 Hammon, 66-55 in the finals of the Hammon Tournament Jan. 7. They blitzed DCLA, 91-12 on Jan.13. The Lady Eagles have lost six of their last eight. Winner faces Timberlake-Burlington winner at 3:20 p.m. Friday.
Lomega boys (12-4) face Cherokee (4-11), 2 p.m. — The Raiders have won seven of their last eight, including a 81-41 rout of the Chiefs Dec. 16. Winner faces Ringwood-Medford winner at 7:20 p.m. Friday.
Burlington boys (6-11) face Kremlin-Hillsdale (9-6), 7:20 — Burlington has lost three straight. The Broncs have won six of their last eight. Winner plays Timberlake-DCLA winner at 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Timberlake girls (5-11) face Burlington (8-9) at 6 p.m. Thursday — Burlington has won three of its last four, including a 38-28 win over Timberlake Jan. 10. Timberlake is coming off a 44-29 win over Medford Tuesday.
