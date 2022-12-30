No. 17 Timberlake’s boys held off a furious Pioneer comeback with a late run of their own to hand the 3-5 Mustangs their fifth straight loss, 54-48 at the Pioneer gym Friday.
The Lady Mustangs evening their record at 4-4 by beating the Lady Tigers, 47-32, in the girls game behind 14 points from Kiernen Haugen and 12 from Sarah Reichle.
Pioneer’s boys trailed, 42-33 after the third period but went on a 12-3 run to tie the game at 45 after a three-pointer by Marcellus Owens with 4:07 remaining.
Merric Judd, who led the Tigers with 23 points, then stepped up hitting a three with 2:19 remaining and then scoring off a turnover to make it 50-45 with 1:49 left.
Owens cut the lead to two with a trey with 35.7 seconds left but Avery Wallace and Judd hit both ends of one-and-ones in the final 31 seconds to give Timberlake the six-point win.
“We were in a similar situation in our last game (47-40 loss to Ringwood) and we fell apart,’’ said Timberlake coach Kale Pierce. “I was really proud of the way we finished. They did stay under control and didn’t try to force anything. We got some good looks and we took the lead again.’’
The Tigers never trailed and led 37-25 at halftime. Timberlake was 15-of-30 the first half with five treys but was five of 21 after intermission with only one three
“We didn’t wait for the good shots like we did the first half,’’ Pierce said. “This is a big win. Pioneer is a good team.’’
Pioneer was 20 of 38 from the field with Samuel Vasquez (11), Owens (10) and Ty Parker (10) all in double figures but Timberlake was able to build an early lead with an advantage on the offensive boards (took 10 more shots in the first half).
“That’s been our M.O. — dig a hole and then try to get out of it,’’ said Pioneer coach Mike Deckman. “We fought hard. I can’t complain. This was the most athletic team we have played. This is going to serve a purpose for us. We have played five really good teams in a row and at some point, its going to pay off.’’
Deckman contributed the comeback to his team being patient and “letting the game come to them.’’
“The offensive rebounds killed us in the first half, but they made six or eight plays in the first half that we defended well,’’ Deckman said. “They just made plays. In the second half, they didn’t make as many as us.’’
Deckman was not panicking about the losing streak or the 3-5. He pointed out all three of the state tournament teams he has coached had similar records at the holiday break.
“I keep telling the guys if they will be patient, it will pay off,’’ he said. “We’re going to be a good team before this is over. We wouldn’t be playing with Timberlake if we weren’t.’’
PIONEER 47, TIMBERLAKE 32 (G)
The Lady Mustangs broke the game open with a 16-0 that turned an 8-6 deficit with 1:12 left into a 22-8 advantage after a free throw by Reichle with 2:59 left. The Lady Tigers were scoreless for 6:45.
Haugen had 10 of her 14 points in the first half.
“It’s always difficult to get back into the routine after Christmas,’’ said Pioneer coach Hayley Wilczek. “The big thing today was to play with a lot of energy, be physically and hopefully the game would take care of itself.’’
Pioneer turned the ball over only six times while the Lady Tigers had 19 turnovers — nine in the first half and 10 the second.
“We eventually got to where things were flowing for us,’’ Wilczek said. “We were getting some deflections and getting some steals. Good things happen on the offensive end when we’re playing tougher on the defensive end.’’
Wilczek said she was pleased with the energy her team brought.
“It was a good team effort,’’ she said. “Everyone played hard and made adjustments whenever we needed to. I was proud of our guards for attacking and getting a lot of deflections and taking care of the ball.’’
Timberlake dropped to 3-6 with the loss.
Timberlake’s boys and girls will visit Drummond Tuesday.
Pioneer is off until Jan. 5, when both the girls (4:20) and boys (3 p.m.) face Sharon-Mutual in the first round of the Okeene Invitational.
