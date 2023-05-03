Timberlake’s boys will try to step up from back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Class A state meet Friday and Saturday at Western Heights.
The Jets were second to Ringling (104-97) a year ago and to Thomas (119-109) two years ago.’
Tigers coach Kelly McCoy sees a tight race between Laverne, Tipton, Ringling and Cherokee for the championship with teams like Pond Creek-Hunter and Okeene being spoilers.
McCoy estimates that 85 points “would be close to winning it.’’
“It’s going to be highly competitive,’’ he said. “The biggest key will be getting points where we need to get them. The three long relays will be really big.’’
Timberlake has three of the four legs back from last year’s gold medal winning 1,600 (Alex Brewer, Pete Gwinn and Merric Judd) and 3,200 (Payton Glenn, Chase Pierce and Gwinn) relays.
Carter Sands replaced the graduated J.J. Pippen in the 1,600 with Merric Judd taking Jack McCoy’s place in the 3,200.
The 1,600 has the third fastest time in the state (according to OHStrack.com) with a 3:35.31. The 3,200 is second with a 8:37.34. The 800 relay of Merric Judd, Gwinn, Caleb Ware and Sands is sixth at 1:35.62. The 400 relay of Avery Wallace, Sands, Cayde Springer and Jadon Adkisson had a 47.01 in finishing third at the Okemah Regional.
Relay points are double and all the top teams are within split seconds of each other.
“We have a lot of good kids that are very competitive,’’ McCoy said. “The goals for our freshmen and sophomores have always been to get on the relays. That brings out good competition within our team.’’
Merric Judd has the state’s fastest time in the 300 hurdles in 40.95. Mavric Judd (17.10) and Wallace (17.62) are ranked No. 7 and No. 10 in the 110 high hurdles.
D.J. Lauppe (10-6) and Adkisson (10-0) are third and sixth in the pole vault.
Payton Glenn is in both the 1,600 and 3,200 while Gwinn is in the 800. Brewer is in the 400.
McCoy is hoping all of them can get in the finals. The state meet is scored differently from other meets with the top eight getting points. The seventh and eight-place finishers could decide the meet, McCoy said.
“All points add up,’’ he said
The Tigers will be in the same qualifying heats Friday than its top competition. McCoy said the key at state is concentrate on finish than time.
“You want to make sure you beat the guy next to you,’’ McCoy said. “It’s not about the time, but beating the person next to you. Like I told our younger kids, the state meet is a whole different meet. The pressure is different.’’
The Tigers have battled the same teams in state cross country and playoff football so they are battled tested.
Timberlake reached the state semifinals in football and were third in cross country. They reached the area tournament in basketball.
Timberlake won the regional at Okemah with 165 points to 80 for runner-up Waurika.
“It helps that our kids have been in pressure situations before in different sports,’’ McCoy said. “Hopefully, that’ plays to our advantage.’’
Harrison Stapleton of Pond Creek-Hunter has the fastest time in both the 200 (22.20) and 400 (51.36) while Owen Duffy has the fastest time in the 100 (11.03). Eli Gonzales of Medford (2:01.30) and Gabe Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter (4:45.87) have the fastest times in the 800 and 1,600 respectively.
Two area girls have the fastest time or distance in Class A — Pepper Elmore of Kremlin-Hillsdale, long jump, 16-11 1/2 and Kyle Kolb of Cherokee, shot put, 38-5.
Field events will begin at 9:30 a.m. with running prelims beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Finals will be held Friday in the 3,200 relay, the open 3,200, the 800 relay, the long jump and the discus. Prelims will be held in the 400 relay, the high hurdles, the low and intermediate hurdles, the 100, the 400 and the 200
The top eight in the prelims advance to the finals Saturday.
